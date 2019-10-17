From Ashton:
Memo to defensive coaches
Subject: North Fremont
To all coaches who have to prepare for North Fremont, be advised the Huskies will run the ball. Repeat, the Huskies will run the ball, and then run it some more.
For those who thought the strategy would change after North Fremont graduated a talented senior class off of last year’s 2A state finalist team, think again.
“We run a power offense where we just run right at them,” senior lineman Tyler Shuldberg said. “Our main focus is to run right at them, right down the middle and see what they got. See what the defense can do. No surprises.”
Most opponents know North Fremont runs the ball. After the Huskies graduated do-everything quarterback Garrett Hawkes and running back Blake Oberhansley, there may have been whispers about whether the team would be as prolific as last year’s team that averaged 47 points and finished 11-1.
But when coach Ben Lenz looked at his roster this season, one thing stood out.
“We were confident in our line that we could build off of them,” Lenz said, adding there might have been concerns about filling the skill positions but it didn’t take long for everyone to get on the same page, especially with the foundation of a senior-laden offensive line.
“Maybe the expectations from the outside weren’t there, but I think from within, the kids felt like we could be a good team and compete,” Lenz said.
Seniors Hayeden Hood, Jordan Hess, Paul Wynn and Shuldberg all returned to bolster the line. Running back Riggen Cordingley returned to put the power in the power running attack and a handful of other players have stepped up to fill any potential voids.
The results?
North Fremont is off to a 6-0 start and ranked No. 1 in the state 2A media poll. The Huskies average 37 points per game and have been tested in close games against Teton and Soda Springs.
This week they’ll face Nuclear Conference foe Firth in a game that has championship implications.
Don’t expect the game plan to change.
“We’ve all been doing the same offense through our whole life in football,” said Cordingley, who’s on pace to top 1,000 yards rushing for the third straight season.
The power running game has been a staple of the offense since the players were in seventh grade, Hess said.
“It’s second nature,” he said. “As soon as you go up to the line you know who you have.”
That continuity has been important to the team’s success, Lenz noted. A core group of linemen with senior experience is an added bonus.
Wynn, a blocking tight end, credited the team’s chemistry and experience for being able to keep running the ball, even as the Huskies face just about every defensive scheme, including teams loading up the box.
“We all know what each other’s going to do on each play,” Wynn said.
Just to keep teams honest, North Fremont will occasionally put the ball in the air. Luke Hill has stepped into the quarterback role and Deshon Wheeler and Kohl Neilson have also contributed.
Hill guides the offense. A well-timed pass or a sprint out to the edge might loosen up some defenses, but as Lenz noted, power running is the team’s bread and butter.
“You need a good line if you’re going to be any good at all,” said Cordingley, a two-time state champion wrestler who thrives in the power game.
“I just drive after that first hit and get more yards,” he said. “I’m not really that speed runner that’s going to run away from all those tackles so I’ve got to go through them.”
Lenz, who is in his eighth season, said the team feels comfortable being the small school from a small town that competes against the best in the state.
Last year’s run to the state championship game provides fuel and some confidence to this year’s squad.
“Our kids take a lot of pride in being a small school,” Lenz said. “When that opportunity comes for those kids to step up and have their time they’ve been able to do that the last couple of years.”
“There’s some pressure, but I feel like the whole town’s behind us,” Shuldberg said. “They support us.”
Another run to the state championship game should drum up plenty of support. Notice has been served.