By the time the Bandits’ bus pulled into Melaleuca Field in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, the celebration was in full swing.
Police cars, lights and sirens blaring, led the procession and a boisterous crowd cheered and loudly welcomed home the American Legion World Series champions, who less than 24 hours earlier had made history.
It was a welcomed sight for a group of weary players that had been compared to the 2019 Bandits championship team, but were out to write their own chapter as back-to-back World Series winners.
Nate Rose, who was named American Legion Player of the Year, was in the crowd when the Bandits returned in 2019.
“I thought this is something I’ll probably never get a chance to experience,” Rose said, adding he even went to the downtown parade in 2019.
But, as coach Ryan Alexander likes to say, the bar has been set and the culture within the program has been established. Getting to the World Series is more than just a one-time experience; it’s now the main goal of the program.
“Prior to 2019, I don’t know if the national tournament was seen as attainable,” Alexander said. “We’ve had some really good talent and some really good teams, and in my mind it always seemed if we could just get there we can compete … What 2019 did was allow for the possibility and then the reality. Getting there was a possibility and winning it … we can compete at this national level.”
As expected, the team’s deep pitching staff was crucial in the World Series, with rain causing delays and forcing games to be rescheduled while wreaking havoc on setting up a solid rotation.
Ace right-hander Merit Jones did his part, earning wins in Game 1 and the championship game.
“This was the funnest summer of my life,” said Jones, who was named to the all-tournament team.
Kai Howell, the lone returning player from the Bandits’ 2019 team, spoke to players throughout the season about what to expect at the World Series and how it could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience to make a championship run.
“It was better than even he could have told us,” Jones said.
With the 2020 World Series canceled due to COVID-19, the Bandits are still officially back-to-back champions. Could this year have been a 3-peat under normal circumstances? How about a 3-peat next summer? Alexander said he already heard chants of 3-peat at the team’s homecoming at Melaleuca Field.
“It’s really about the program and boys that compete within the program,” Alexander said. “At this point it’s about culture and getting ourselves to go compete at that level and to make sure we’re doing the right things outside of the season. A trip to Shelby does not happen in two months
“It happens because talented kids buy into a culture that prepares them for those two months. Hopefully the culture has been deepened and enriched and now we find more talented young me willing to do what’s required to be prepared for that run.”