Boise State is in a precarious position. It is at the end of a prolonged domino chain, staring down the line to all the ruckus, all the tumbles, all the booms that come when each new domino hits the pavement.
You get antsy when you're not at the front. Those in the front have more power, more control. They can move out of the way. They can push back, push harder. Fall without an ounce of effort. Those near the caboose simply have to wait and hope it reaches them so they can at least have a decision to make.
As conference realignment shakes up the college football world more than a blender inside a washing machine, Boise State is hoping dominos keep toppling. If pieces keep dropping, maybe, just maybe the line will reach BSU and maybe, just maybe, the Broncos will have a decision to make.
“I’m not in the business of making promises. I can only guarantee 100% of my effort,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey told the Idaho Press. “I’m going to do my best to best position us — whether we’re in another conference, whether we’re in the Mountain West. It’s important to us. We are a national brand. We want to compete at the highest level. We want to do everything we can to best position us.”
Let’s zoom out and actually put names to dominos.
Just three weeks ago, it was the news of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten that sent college football into hysteria, further perpetuating the angst that ignited last summer, when Texas and Oklahoma announced they were out of the Big 12 and hitching their wagons to the SEC.
In the wake of that, the Big 12 added BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to boost its membership back to a dozen.
Those were the major dominos. The dominos that we know fell. What’s next is speculation.
Hypothetically, Boise State is waiting to see if notable Pac-12 members Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado head to the Big 12. And the Big 12, it seems, is waiting to see if Oregon and Washington go to the Big Ten. And the Big Ten is waiting to see what the heck Notre Dame is going to do. And Notre Dame is waiting to hear from the SEC. On and on.
That is merely speculative, but hopefully it articulates how little Boise State controls during this process, which is precisely what Dickey has been preaching since he took over in early 2021.
“We’re gonna control everything we possibly can,” Dickey said. “Frustrating is probably too strong of a word. I don’t get frustrated. It is what it is. This is the hand we’ve been dealt and this is the hand we’re going to play. And my job is to improve that hand on a daily basis.”
While admitting he hasn’t yet directly spoken to either Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff or new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, Dickey said “the Big 12 and the Pac-12 are fully aware of our interest to improve our situation.”
Dickey is speaking to the Boise State fans who look on Twitter and see random people with unnamed sources saying School X reached out to Conference X. “Reached out to” has become a vague term that articulates very little. The result is a swirling stream of rumors and theories that only seem to blur what is actually going on in conference realignment.
“There’s a level of CYA (cover your a—) because fans’ perspective versus reality of how these processes work,” Dickey said. “These processes, there is no set template. ... It’s not like there’s a job and you’re interested and you apply for it and you strategize around how you’re going to create your resume. If you’re prepared, those things have already taken place.”
Something interesting to follow: Even if Boise State gets an offer from the Pac-12 or Big 12, it’s not guaranteed the Broncos would receive the same revenue as every other school. Just as BSU currently earns more from the Mountain West's media deal than every other conference team, it may have to join a major conference on a discount.
Former Fox Sports Network president Bob Thompson told John Canzano the Pac-12’s current media value has been reduced to $300 million a year, meaning the 10 teams would currently net $30 million each.
In other words, the conference would likely want to add a school that could generate at least $30 million to make the addition work monetarily. But most schools still on the market can’t do that, Boise State included. But would the Broncos choose to join for a smaller piece of the pie?
“They probably deserve more than that for what they bring to the MWC (which is $4 million),” Thompson told Canzano, “but I’d have a hard time ascribing much more than $8 million if they were to join the Pac-12.”
Said Dickey: “I know what our value is and I think there would be a lot of thought put into what this looks like. ... I guess if and when that time comes, there’s going to have to be conversations on what that could look like. Currently, there hasn’t been that scenario.”
Hear that: The scenario has to come before a decision can be made.
It goes back to those dominos.