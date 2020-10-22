BOISE — No team in college football has enjoyed the home-field advantage more than Boise State the past 20 years.
But that benefit will largely be negated in 2020 with Boise State not allowing fans inside Albertsons Stadium.
When the Broncos host Utah State in the season opener Saturday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1, the stands will be empty. No band, no cheerleaders, no students, no alumni, no fans — and even no Buster Bronco.
“It’s obviously going to be different,” Boise State linebacker Zeke Noa said.
A packed Albertsons Stadium has contributed to Boise State’s 120-9 home record since 2000. The .930 winning percentage is the best in the country during that span, better than Oklahoma (.912), Ohio State (.901), LSU (.858) and everybody else.
To translate: No team has won more at home in the past 20 years than the Broncos. Loud, screaming crowds have been a big reason why.
“It’s a different kind of energy when we have our fans in Albertsons Stadium,” Boise State safety Tyreque Jones said. “You can’t hear anything on defense. I think back to the BYU game two years ago and on the last play, you couldn’t hear anything. It was that loud.
“It’s kind of like a setback for us because it could be something as small as a fourth-and-1 and the team is going for it and they get a false start and then it’s fourth-and-6 and they might decide to punt it instead of going for it. So it’s something we’re going to miss as a team, having them out there, but we know the fans are cheering for us back at home.”
Just how much has the crowd impacted things on the field? Opponents were called for 48 false starts during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, an average of 3.43 per game. Both stats led the nation during that span.
“That says something,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “That’s not because it’s quiet. We do some good things, but the crowd certainly helps. … The Boise State fans are tremendous and the amount of noise that goes on on a third down, certainly it’s a tremendous advantage. You get that extra boost from the fans.”
There’s no denying Boise State’s defense has played better with the home crowd behind it. Last year Boise State gave up an average of just 15.6 points in seven home games compared to 28.1 points in seven road or neutral site games. Opponents scored only 13 touchdowns in seven games at Albertsons Stadium in 2019, but had double that — 26 touchdowns — in the seven games outside of Boise. Coincidence? Probably not.
“You look at the previous years and the crowd has played a huge part in causing offenses to false start and stuff,” linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “We’re definitely going to miss them and the support we get, but the decision has been made and we can’t have fans so we have to focus on bringing our own energy. It’s something we’ve emphasized in practice recently.”
Boise State has not ruled out allowing fans for future home games if conditions and local restrictions improve. Whimpey hinted that the BYU game on Nov. 6 could be a target to at least let families of players and coaches in to watch.
One small advantage to not having a loud crowd? The lack of noise will make it easier for Boise State’s defense to communicate on the field.
“It gets pretty loud and you can’t really hear each other so not having the crowd, we will be able to hear each other pre-snap and that could help us,” Noa said. “We have a lot of communication going on throughout the defense, so being able to hear is a huge deal in terms of trying to prevent big plays.”