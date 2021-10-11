BOISE — The Boise State football team took 24 hours to enjoy last Saturday’s win against No. 10 BYU, just like it did for wins earlier this season against UTEP and Utah State.
But then it was back to work. The upset win in Provo does nothing to help win this week’s game against Air Force.
“That’s a big win on the road but it’s a new week and we’ve moved on,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said Monday. “We had a practice today where we corrected the things we needed to from that game but especially defensively, we’re going to see some different things this week so we have to get moving on and get rolling on the triple option.”
The win at BYU was Boise State’s first road win over a top 10 team since 2001. And it was an impressive win in all facets — the Broncos had three turnovers on defense, finally got the running game going on offense and forced a turnover and made four field goals on special teams.
The Broncos hope to carry that momentum over to Saturday’s matchup with Air Force.
“We learned a lot about what were capable of when we do things a certain way, that’s the message,” Avalos said. “We’ve recommitted ourselves to doing things a certain way and if we can do those things day in and day out, we’re going to be able to be our best.”
Air Force is a different animal. The Falcons enter with an impressive 5-1 record and received two votes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Air Force is one of the few teams to win a game on the blue turf in the past decade and beat the Broncos three years in a row from 2014-2016.
Boise State has won each of the past four meetings with Air Force, but the triple option offense always is a scary proposition to deal with. The Falcons also have an impressive defense.
“We know the test we have this week is a big one,” Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “We can’t be resting on what happened yesterday. We always say the easiest day is yesterday. There’s a challenge today. We have to meet that challenge and find joy in that challenge. The easiest stuff is behind us. We have to move forward.”
DEPTH CHART CHANGES
Boise State removed several players from Monday’s updated depth chart including cornerback Markel Reed, center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, left guard Garrett Curran and nose tackle Divine Obichere.
Avalos confirmed an earlier report from the Idaho Press that Reed will miss the rest of the season due to an injury sustained in practice last week. He didn’t say why the other three were removed.
Holomalia-Gonzalez, the starting center, hasn’t played this season for undisclosed reasons, while Curran has missed the past two games due to injury.
Typically Boise State only removes a player from the depth chart once they are ruled out for the remainder of the season, but Avalos declined to comment on their status.
HIGHLAND ALUM KELEMETE MEDICALLY RETIRES
Former Highland High School star Aisa Kelemete has medically retired due to a reoccurring shoulder injury, according to Avalos.
Kelemete, a fifth-year defensive end, has been riddled by injuries during his time at Boise State. He has played in just six career games in five years, including the first three games this season prior to suffering the injury against Oklahoma State.
He announced shortly after that he was medically retiring, but Avalos made the move official on Monday.
“Aisa had continuing issues with his shoulder that he had to get fixed,” Avalos said. “Unfortunately it was time for him. He’s unable to play anymore given the condition of his shoulder. He battled and battled and tried to rehab but it wouldn’t sustain so he had to get that fixed.”
Avalos also said former Rocky Mountain High School linebacker Tyler Visser, who joined the Broncos last season after two years at Sierra College, was also medically retiring due to a shoulder injury.
He saw action in four games in his debut season with the Broncos on special teams, but according to the stats hasn’t played in any games this season.
AIR FORCE GAME TO KICK AT 7 P.M.
Saturday’s home game against Air Force will kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised nationally by FOX Sports 1. The game was part of a six-day hold, meaning the Mountain West and FOX didn’t decide on a game time until after the results of last weekend’s games. Boise State’s win at No. 10 BYU suddenly made the matchup with Air Force more attractive, so it was given the better time slot. The other game, Fresno State at Wyoming, will start at 1:30 p.m. and air on FS2.