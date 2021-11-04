BOISE — Tyneil Hopper really wanted to go to Auburn.
The four-star prospect out of Roswell, Georgia, had offers from some of the biggest and best programs in the country — Auburn, Alabama, North Carolina, Wake Forest and West Virginia to name a few.
His senior year in 2017 he went to multiple Auburn games including against Alabama and against Georgia.
“He was thinking about Auburn heavy,” his dad Tyrone Hopper said.
But it was the first year with the early December signing period in 2017 and both the schools and some of the prospects weren’t quite sure how to handle it. By the time he was ready to commit, Auburn no longer planned to take a tight end. Same for other schools on his list.
So a frustrated Hopper went back to the drawing board, waiting for the right opportunity to come along prior to the traditional signing day in February. He wanted to find a school that valued and used tight ends and a place that wanted him.
Out of the blue, Hopper got a random direct message on Twitter from then-Boise State recruiting coordinator Darren Uscher, who asked if he would have any interest in Boise State. When Hopper replied yes, Usher said tight ends coach Kent Riddle and then-offensive coordinator Zak Hill were on the East Coast recruiting and would love to pop down to Georgia to meet with him.
“They came down and we sat in my dad’s barber shop and we talked and I just really liked them,” Tyneil Hopper said.
With Signing Day fast approaching the two coaches asked if he was available that weekend to take a visit to Boise State to check out the campus and the town. Hopper and his family said yes. A few days later, he committed to the Broncos while in town on his visit.
“He loved Boise,” his dad said. “And he had been watching clips of Jake Roh and how they were using him and he was like you know what? Boise State is using two and three tight ends and I’d rather go to a school where they will use me like I want to be used.
“Before we left he said this is where I want to go to school. He felt it and enjoyed it on his visit and felt welcome and he said this is where he wanted to go to school at. And when he said it, we said OK.”
Hopper committed silently and didn’t announce his decision until he sent the paperwork in to Boise State on Signing Day. Other schools including Oklahoma and Oregon reached out shortly before Signing Day to try and get in the mix, but Hopper told them he was already committed to the Broncos.
More than three years later, Hopper is scoring touchdowns on national television for the Broncos and becoming the player Boise State’s coaches — and his family — knew he could be.
He scored his first career touchdown on a 23-yard pass against UTEP on Sept. 10. His second touchdown came last Saturday at Colorado State — and may be more memorable since it came with his family in the stands.
Hopper hauled in a career-high 51-yard catch on a perfectly thrown ball from Hank Bachmeier and rumbled his way into the end zone — where his parents, little brother, grandparents, aunts and uncles were all sitting there to cheer him on.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Hopper said. “It was big for my family. They hardly ever get to see me, so for me to have the opportunity to make a play like that for my team, it was an amazing feeling to have them there in the stands yelling and screaming for me.”
After redshirting in 2018, Hopper barely saw the field in 2019. He had two catches last year while serving most as a blocking tight end. As a redshirt junior this fall he’s still doing plenty of blocking — but he’s finally getting more of a chance in the passing game as well.
Hopper has six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns this season.
It’s been a little bit slower process and less catches and touchdowns than some might have expected from the four-star prospect, but Hopper is finally starting to make his mark — and still has two more years of eligibility after this season to keep ascending.
“It’s been challenging at times,” his dad Tyrone Hopper said. “I’m not going to lie and say he’s been happy every moment. It’s been challenging because he knows what he can do, not in a selfish way, but he always wants to do what he can to help the team. But he knows he can catch the ball. Really he just wants to be on the field. His main role has been blocking, but that’s what his team has needed.
“Even when he wasn’t playing as much he still loved Boise. He always has, as soon as he got there. He’s never been homesick. When he redshirted, he wasn’t homesick. He enjoys Boise. My friends and family always ask me about that, but he loves it. He never thought about leaving. He really likes it there.”
Hopper has an older brother with the same name as his dad, Tyrone, that plays for North Carolina. His cousin Ty’Ron Hopper, who lived with his family growing up, plays for Florida.
He’s out on his own in Boise, but finds time every day to talk with his family back home. He is close with his dad, in particular, which has helped him the past few years.
“Honestly he’s one of my best friends,” Tyneil said of his dad. “I don’t tell a lot of people that but he’s one of my best friends. I talk to him every day. He’s an amazing person.”
The feelings are mutual.
“I’m very proud of him,” his dad Tyrone said. “He grew up a lot and matured a lot. We talk all the time. If we don’t talk, we text. He’s a really good kid, a good humble kid and he does everything he’s supposed to do.”
For his career Hopper has eight catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns — all in the last two seasons — and has become Boise State’s best run-blocking tight end.
“You talk about a guy who will do whatever he needs to do for the team and loves his role, whether that’s on special teams or on offense,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “He’s always dialed in and ready to go with what his responsibilities are and when his opportunities have come and he’s been targeted he’s made the most of it.”
Offensive coordinator Tim Plough said Hopper is one of the hardest workers on the team.
“The work he’s putting in away from the facility and the work he’s putting in on the practice field, it’s starting to turn into success for him in the games,” Plough said. “That (touchdown at Colorado State) was a super important moment for our offense to see him make that play. Guys were really excited for him because he’s such a good dude.”
The touchdown was a play Hopper and his family won’t ever forget.
“It couldn’t have been more perfect,” Tyrone Hopper said. “We had 10 family member there and the stadium wasn’t packed so we decided to sit in the end zone instead of our seats because there were a lot of open seats in the end zone and the play happened right in front of us. When it happened, we all went crazy.
“I felt really good for him. He’s a humble kid and he’ll do anything he has to for the team and he won’t complain. He’ll just go to work. So I was happy for him.”
Ironically enough Hopper is now in Boise while Uscher and head coach Bryan Harsin are at Auburn. But Hopper and his family wouldn’t want it any other way.
It’s crazy how things sometimes end up, but Hopper appears to be at home at Boise State. And the Broncos hope to continue to reap the benefits moving forward.
“An amazing place, amazing people, amazing teammates,” Hopper said. “I love it here.”