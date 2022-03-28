Charlie Ragle had to laugh. What was on his mind? He was a day away from starting spring practice, his first as Idaho State’s head coach, so if he made a list of the things he was thinking about, it would probably stretch from Holt Arena to Boise.
“How much time you got?” Ragle chuckled.
Then Ragle furrowed his brow. What was he actually looking for this spring? Hint: a lot of things. The Bengals kick off spring practice on Tuesday, which means they’ll get a chance to answer several questions they’ve faced since last season ended in a shutout loss to rival Idaho — “a dumpster fire,” in Ragle’s words.
At the top of Ragle’s priority list, he says, is the offensive line. Elsewhere on the list: Quarterbacks, new coaches, practice numbers and a heck of a lot more.
The good news is this: This is what spring practice is for. This week, ISU will practice on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
“We’ve gotta determine what we’ve got on the offensive line. We know that we need to shore that up in a big way,” Ragle said. “So we’ve gotta evaluate the guys we have, that are healthy, and can go out and practice for us.”
Thing is, Ragle never named names, not on the offensive line, not for any position. Here’s why: Every spot is up for grabs. Returning starters might have a leg up, sure, but Ragle says their spots are far from guaranteed.
That goes for the quarterback position as well. Rising junior Tyler Vander Waal started last season, but in ISU’s third game of the season, he suffered a season-ending injury. That pressed then-freshmen Sagan Gronauer and Hunter Hays into action, a necessary experiment that never quite stopped fizzling out. The Bengals’ offense sputtered without their starting signal-caller.
Still, Ragle says, Vander Waal isn’t coming back like Klay Thompson. He isn’t jumping back into the starting lineup because of what he did in the past. He has to show the coaching staff why he deserves his spot back, same as Hays and Gronauer.
“What they did in the past is the past,” Ragle said. “It’s a new era in ISU football. You’re being constantly evaluated on what you’ve done over the last couple of months — in the weight room, on the competitive Friday situations, all of those conditioning sessions.”
Then Ragle offered this: “We’re gonna play the best guys that give us the best chance to win. We know Tyler is an extremely talented quarterback. Obviously he suffered a major injury last year and didn’t play very much. I believe it was part of our team’s problems last year. But he’s gonna have to be the best quarterback this spring and in the fall to be the starter in September — and he knows that.”
On the field this week, though, ISU will be a tad limited. Due to low numbers, the Bengals can’t afford any injuries, so they won’t be tackling very much. They’ll do so mostly on Saturdays. On other days, they’ll toggle between two paces: No contact and some contact — basically enough to establish position to tackle, wrapping up, but stopping there.
“Good teams stay off the ground,” Ragle said. “Obviously you gotta get better athletes to do that and continue to enhance your athleticism. But you gotta understand how to practice.”
Earlier this month, Idaho State also shuffled its coaching staff. Running backs coach David Fiefia, one of the two coaches Ragle retained when he took over in December, took a position at Weber State. In his place, the Bengals have hired Nick Alamailo, whose last stop was at Robert Morris, where he spent two seasons as the run game coordinator.
But the Idaho State connection came courtesy of offensive coordinator Taylor Mazzone, who worked with Alaimalo at Arizona State. Mazzone recommended Alaimalo to Ragle. He liked Alaimalo’s background, and when he made calls to coaches he worked with — ones not on Alaimao’s reference list — he liked what he heard.
“All those guys said the exact same thing about Nick,” Ragle said. “You get a team player in Nick, a family guy, but who also went to high school in Long Beach and knows the LA area. He was also in Salt Lake City for about five years and has recruited that area. Those’ll be two places he can really help us, that we’re gonna try to put a dent in.”