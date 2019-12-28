keyan cummins

Keyan

The newest team in the area may have been the most interesting.

When small-school rivals Mackay and Butte County merged to form Lost Rivers this season, there were high expectations among the coaches. Everyone else however wondered how and if the players would mesh.

That was quickly answered as the Pirates advanced to the 1A Division I state championship game and finished the season 11-1, losing only to Prairie in the championship game.

On a team of do-everything players, running back/linebacker Keyan Cummins made his presence felt.

The senior ran for 1,017 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense he recorded 100 tackles, three sacks, an interception and forced five fumbles.

“He just did whatever we asked of him,” Lost Rivers coach Sam Thorngren said of the All-Area 8-man Football Player of the Year.

Thorngren and co-coach Travis Drussel are coaches of the year.

All-Area Team for 1A D1 and D2

Bridger Hansen, Lost Rivers

Sereck Peterson, Lost Rivers

Dakota Anderson, Lost Rivers

Kolton Holt, Lost Rivers

Bryson Gunter, Lost Rivers

Jacoda Whitworth, Lost Rivers

Brady McAffee, Lost Rivers

Matt Almgren, Clark-Watersprings

Parker Strahm, Clark-Watersprings

Spud Remer, Clark-Watersprings

Bubba Summers, Clark-Watersprings

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

Tags