The newest team in the area may have been the most interesting.
When small-school rivals Mackay and Butte County merged to form Lost Rivers this season, there were high expectations among the coaches. Everyone else however wondered how and if the players would mesh.
That was quickly answered as the Pirates advanced to the 1A Division I state championship game and finished the season 11-1, losing only to Prairie in the championship game.
On a team of do-everything players, running back/linebacker Keyan Cummins made his presence felt.
The senior ran for 1,017 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense he recorded 100 tackles, three sacks, an interception and forced five fumbles.
“He just did whatever we asked of him,” Lost Rivers coach Sam Thorngren said of the All-Area 8-man Football Player of the Year.
Thorngren and co-coach Travis Drussel are coaches of the year.
All-Area Team for 1A D1 and D2
Bridger Hansen, Lost Rivers
Sereck Peterson, Lost Rivers
Dakota Anderson, Lost Rivers
Kolton Holt, Lost Rivers
Bryson Gunter, Lost Rivers
Jacoda Whitworth, Lost Rivers
Brady McAffee, Lost Rivers
Matt Almgren, Clark-Watersprings
Parker Strahm, Clark-Watersprings
Spud Remer, Clark-Watersprings
Bubba Summers, Clark-Watersprings