FIRST TEAM

Alexis Ayon, sr., midfield, Madison

THE PLAYER: Helped lead the Bobcat defense as a centerback for a Madison team that had to work its way through the postseason, winning a play-in game and finishing third at the 5A state tournament.

COACH’S QUOTE: “His leadership is the big thing. He was the foundation for them on the defense. A phenomenal attacker from the backfield.” – Bart Mower, Rigby

Israel Chavez, soph., forward/midfield, Thunder Ridge

THE PLAYER: The all-area list’s youngest player, Chavez scored 12 goals and added 11 assists to make up a pretty good 1-2 punch with player of the year Jerry Lopez.

COACH’S QUOTE: “Israel is a dynamic player who really stepped up this year. He has a knack for finding the back of the net. I’m excited to see his development over the next two years.” - Corey Toldson, Thunder Ridge

Jordyn Dayley, sr., midfield, Sugar-Salem

THE PLAYER: The 3A District 6 co-player of the year scored 16 goals and added 12 assists for a Diggers team that finished fourth at state after losing back-to-back game on penalty kicks in the tournament.

COACH’S QUOTE: “He was very strong, quick and unpredictable when defending.” -Ryan Cook, Idaho Falls

Adam Hernandez, jr., defender/midfield, Madison

THE PLAYER: Was in the middle of the action as the Bobcats had another strong season, finishing third at the state tournament.

COACH’S QUOTE: “He was all over the place; he distributed the ball very well.” - Bart Mower, Rigby

Jake Hoover, sr., striker, Hillcrest

THE PLAYER: The senior was a first-team all-conference pick after scoring 12 goals and contributing eight assists for the Knights.

COACH’S QUOTE: “He is a very dynamic player. Physical, fast, strong, tough to defend.” -Ryan Cook, Idaho Falls

Izzy Labra, jr., midfield, Blackfoot

THE PLAYER: With last season’s Post Register first-teamer Frankie Garcia injured most of the season, it was Labra who stepped up and earned conference first-team honors.

COACH’S QUOTE: “Very calm, very quiet, but he did everything right. He could defend for us, he could attack for us. Really underrated.” -Liam Pope, Blackfoot

Conner Johnson, sr., defender, Idaho Falls

THE PLAYER: Johnson was a defensive standout all season as the Tigers made their charge to the state tournament. Conner was voted by coaches as the High Country Conference player of the year.

COACH’S QUOTE: “Sometimes defenders don’t get much recognition because there are not many statistics for a defender, but I felt he was the glue of their team.” Ryan Ellis, Hillcrest

Jaxon Keller, sr., center/midfield, Hillcrest

THE PLAYER: A High Country Conference first-teamer, Keller finished second on the Knights with 11 goals and added four assists. Coach Ryan Ellis described him as the quarterback of the team.

COACH’S QUOTE: “He makes Hillcrest kick … he’s their conductor.” – Liam Pope, Blackfoot

Jameson Lee, sr., striker, Idaho Falls

THE PLAYER: Lee led the Tigers with 17 goals and was crucial as Idaho Falls won the District 6 title.

COACH’S QUOTE: “He’s fast and aggressive and he’ll do anything to get his foot on the ball. He doesn’t care how the ball gets into the net.” - Ryan Ellis, Hillcrest

Jason Rogel, sr. goalkeeper, Thunder Ridge

THE PLAYER; A return pick to the all-area team, Rogel helped lead the Titans to a 5A District 5-6 title and a berth in the state tournament for the second straight season. Rogel finished the year with 30 saves and added three goals and an assist and was named to the District 5-6 first team.

COACH’S QUOTE: “He’s probably the best goalie in the area. He’s quick and reads the ball well.” –Ryan Ellis, Hillcrest

Colby Smith, sr., defender/midfield, Rigby

THE PLAYER: Smith was a versatile player who played defensive back for the Trojans, but also scored a couple of goals this season.

COACH’S QUOTE: “He can play anywhere on the field … He can shoot, score, he goes after the ball one on one and he will get it. He saved a lot of goals for us defensively. – Bart Mower, Rigby

SECOND TEAM

Kevin Anderson, defender, Idaho Falls

Rylan Bean, GK, Sugar-Salem

Alan Castro, forward, Teton

Carlos Castro, midfield, Rigby

Jake Christopherson, GK, Idaho Falls

Saul Espinosa, midfield, Hillcrest

Frankie Garcia, forward/midfield, Blackfoot

Johan-Gaytan-Hernandez, midfield, Hillcrest

Kaden Hales, centerback, Bonneville

Carson Jenkins, GK, Firth

Sam Puzey, defender, Sugar-Salem

Manni Ruiz, defender, Skyline

Junior Soto, forward, Idaho Falls

Tyler Stauffer, GK, Hillcrest

Evan Williams, midfield, Thunder Ridge

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000