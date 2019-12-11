FIRST TEAM
Alexis Ayon, sr., midfield, Madison
THE PLAYER: Helped lead the Bobcat defense as a centerback for a Madison team that had to work its way through the postseason, winning a play-in game and finishing third at the 5A state tournament.
COACH’S QUOTE: “His leadership is the big thing. He was the foundation for them on the defense. A phenomenal attacker from the backfield.” – Bart Mower, Rigby
Israel Chavez, soph., forward/midfield, Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: The all-area list’s youngest player, Chavez scored 12 goals and added 11 assists to make up a pretty good 1-2 punch with player of the year Jerry Lopez.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Israel is a dynamic player who really stepped up this year. He has a knack for finding the back of the net. I’m excited to see his development over the next two years.” - Corey Toldson, Thunder Ridge
Jordyn Dayley, sr., midfield, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: The 3A District 6 co-player of the year scored 16 goals and added 12 assists for a Diggers team that finished fourth at state after losing back-to-back game on penalty kicks in the tournament.
COACH’S QUOTE: “He was very strong, quick and unpredictable when defending.” -Ryan Cook, Idaho Falls
Adam Hernandez, jr., defender/midfield, Madison
THE PLAYER: Was in the middle of the action as the Bobcats had another strong season, finishing third at the state tournament.
COACH’S QUOTE: “He was all over the place; he distributed the ball very well.” - Bart Mower, Rigby
Jake Hoover, sr., striker, Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: The senior was a first-team all-conference pick after scoring 12 goals and contributing eight assists for the Knights.
COACH’S QUOTE: “He is a very dynamic player. Physical, fast, strong, tough to defend.” -Ryan Cook, Idaho Falls
Izzy Labra, jr., midfield, Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: With last season’s Post Register first-teamer Frankie Garcia injured most of the season, it was Labra who stepped up and earned conference first-team honors.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Very calm, very quiet, but he did everything right. He could defend for us, he could attack for us. Really underrated.” -Liam Pope, Blackfoot
Conner Johnson, sr., defender, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Johnson was a defensive standout all season as the Tigers made their charge to the state tournament. Conner was voted by coaches as the High Country Conference player of the year.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Sometimes defenders don’t get much recognition because there are not many statistics for a defender, but I felt he was the glue of their team.” Ryan Ellis, Hillcrest
Jaxon Keller, sr., center/midfield, Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: A High Country Conference first-teamer, Keller finished second on the Knights with 11 goals and added four assists. Coach Ryan Ellis described him as the quarterback of the team.
COACH’S QUOTE: “He makes Hillcrest kick … he’s their conductor.” – Liam Pope, Blackfoot
Jameson Lee, sr., striker, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Lee led the Tigers with 17 goals and was crucial as Idaho Falls won the District 6 title.
COACH’S QUOTE: “He’s fast and aggressive and he’ll do anything to get his foot on the ball. He doesn’t care how the ball gets into the net.” - Ryan Ellis, Hillcrest
Jason Rogel, sr. goalkeeper, Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER; A return pick to the all-area team, Rogel helped lead the Titans to a 5A District 5-6 title and a berth in the state tournament for the second straight season. Rogel finished the year with 30 saves and added three goals and an assist and was named to the District 5-6 first team.
COACH’S QUOTE: “He’s probably the best goalie in the area. He’s quick and reads the ball well.” –Ryan Ellis, Hillcrest
Colby Smith, sr., defender/midfield, Rigby
THE PLAYER: Smith was a versatile player who played defensive back for the Trojans, but also scored a couple of goals this season.
COACH’S QUOTE: “He can play anywhere on the field … He can shoot, score, he goes after the ball one on one and he will get it. He saved a lot of goals for us defensively. – Bart Mower, Rigby
SECOND TEAM
Kevin Anderson, defender, Idaho Falls
Rylan Bean, GK, Sugar-Salem
Alan Castro, forward, Teton
Carlos Castro, midfield, Rigby
Jake Christopherson, GK, Idaho Falls
Saul Espinosa, midfield, Hillcrest
Frankie Garcia, forward/midfield, Blackfoot
Johan-Gaytan-Hernandez, midfield, Hillcrest
Kaden Hales, centerback, Bonneville
Carson Jenkins, GK, Firth
Sam Puzey, defender, Sugar-Salem
Manni Ruiz, defender, Skyline
Junior Soto, forward, Idaho Falls
Tyler Stauffer, GK, Hillcrest
Evan Williams, midfield, Thunder Ridge