Well before a memorable senior year officially began for her, Bonneville’s Sadie Lott was maintaining a business-like approach to summer basketball.
That was the first indication that her senior basketball season, still months away, would be different than previous seasons.
“I think just taking every tournament seriously,” Lott said of what felt different. “We had fun, but we took it seriously.”
Several months and a state volleyball championship later, it was time to trade the volleyball net for nylon nets and she was ready to go.
First-year Bonneville head coach Ryan Erikson said she did several things without being asked.
"Her ability to include everyone on the team, she never let anyone feel like they’re being left out,” Erikson said. “Every time out she closes the huddle, she always has the last word. Sadie set it so that, ‘we’re playing at this level and we’re not coming down.’”
Erikson was not alone in noticing this drive from Lott. Much of Idaho has been familiar with Lott as a volleyball and basketball standout for the last four years, but basketball coaches noted that Lott played with an added fire and determination this winter that they hadn’t seen before. By the end of the season, it showed up for the 5-foot-8 point guard as 17.07 points per game (No. 2 in District 6), 2.7 steals per game (No. 9 in District 6), 51.9 percent field goal shooting (No. 4 in District 6), 42.6 percent 3-point shooting (No. 1 in District 6) and 76.6 percent free throw shooting (No. 4 in District 6).
Those performances landed her a 4A District 6 championship, a 4A state championship, a 27-0 season and the honor of the Post Register’s All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She receives this honor three months after being named the Post Register’s All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year, making her the first athlete in seven years to win multiple All-Area Player of the Year awards in the same school year. Skyline’s Brooklyn Anderson received Girls Soccer Player of the Year and Girls Golfer of the Year during her senior year of 2012-13.
Like Lott, Thunder Ridge head coach Jeremy Spencer noticed a difference in Lott during summer basketball when his team and Bonneville were at the same tournament together. His observations proved true as the season progressed.
“I told my assistant coach, ‘Oh my gosh. Physically, she has set the tone for how her season’s gonna be,” Spencer said. “She just worked herself to the point where she was physically and mentally that much stronger. She’s the ultimate tough cover. There’s some shots she put up within 15 feet and I’m like ‘No way’ and it goes in. It wasn’t some lucky shot. This is Sadie Lott’s playground and you’re just playing in it right now.”
Erikson said he agrees with other District 6 coaches that she is likely one of the best athletes, male or female, to come from Bonneville. Basketball wise, he said what makes her difficult to guard is how many ways she can score.
An example of her versatility occurred in summer basketball, when the opposing team kept taking away her right hand. Erikson called her over and asked if she could make a lefthanded layup. She said yes, returned to the game and did it.
“I know some teams have face guarded her but the one thing is, she doesn’t just let you not let her get the ball,” Erikson said. “The intensity that she played on defense, especially on the point guard position, made it so they couldn’t slow her down in transition. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a guy or a girl score the way she does in transition...her leaping ability, her ability to hold the ball with one hand when she goes up. She can hit the 3, hit the drive and she can post you up.”
Coaches also shared that the state tournament providing many defining moments for Lott. First came the Middleton game in the first round. By the second quarter, Lott and fellow starting senior Makayla Sorensen had three fouls each and they went to the bench for the remainder of the first half. Not even two minutes into the third quarter, Lott picked up her fourth foul and returned to the bench.
Lott said her legs were shaking the entire time she was subbed out, watching junior teammate Sydnee Hunt take over. She re-entered the game in the fourth quarter, when the Bees outscored the Vikings 23-22 to reach the semifinals with a 53-43 win.
“I played 14 minutes and I scored 13 points,” Lott said. “I think I always rise to the challenge. Even if I have four fouls, just work hard and do my best for my team.”
After a 48-26 semifinal win over Sandpoint which included a 23-0 scoring run in the second quarter, Bonneville faced defending 4A state champion Century for the title game Feb. 22 at the Ford Idaho Center. It was a contest between the top two teams in the 4A state media poll, and the Diamondbacks entered it having not lost to an Idaho team of any classification since the 2018 state title game.
Century head coach Chris Shuler had scouted Bonneville numerous times before the title game, watching them play Blackfoot in the regular season and Bonneville’s first round and semifinal games at the state tournament. Every single game he scouted, Lott stood out.
“Sadie is a phenomenal player,” Shuler said. “The first thing I realized about her is she’s really smart. She doesn’t turn the ball over much and she can flat out shoot the ball. That’s what scared me the most about her. In my opinion, Sadie is the spark for Bonneville. It doesn't matter who she went up against. She plays with confidence.”
Lott said Bonneville’s speed won out over Century’s size and strength. She ended the night with a team-best 24 points--one of three Bees with double-digit scoring totals--and was equally solid on defense.
“We played zone the whole entire game,” Lott said. “On defense, we were getting deflections, tips and stolen balls.”
She will graduate Bonneville having won four district titles and three state titles in volleyball and two district titles and one state title in basketball. While she treasures all her accolades, she said the basketball state title is special on its own.
“Basketball is just a harder sport. And to do it 27-0? I still can’t believe we did that,” Lott said. “Going into this season, I never thought we would be undefeated. I never thought we would be state champions. It was always in the back of my mind. I think that’s what made it so special is because it was so unexpected.”
Arguably the biggest questions surrounding Lott this year has been what sport will she play in college and what school will she attend? She settled that decision on March 9, when she signed to play volleyball for University of Providence, Great Falls (formerly the University of Great Falls). One other school was on her shortlist: Eastern Oregon University, which has District 6 athletes Jet Taylor (2018 Rigby grad), Kiley McMurtrey (2017 Bonneville grad) and Sade Williams (2019 Bonneville grad) and also gained Lott’s fellow senior Alexis McMurtrey upon her signing this month. Lott will not be the only Bee in Great Falls, as she will join 2019 Bonneville graduate Paige Dixon on the volleyball team.
Women’s basketball coaches from the College of Southern Idaho and Treasure Valley Community College (where 2019 Bonneville graduate Maunayia Harrigfeld plays) were both watching her at state. Lott said the decision was hard, as was choosing which sport to play. Basketball was her first sport, but she has devoted much of her life to going from one to the other.
“I just wanted to do something different for myself and not do something just because it was comfortable,” Lott said. “I love both sports and I probably could go somewhere and play both. I chose volleyball.”
She still intends to keep basketball in her life, evident by what she is doing now. Three weeks since claiming a blue trophy and banner, she is currently playing on a recreation league team with her female cousins and is balancing that with club volleyball.
She said the undefeated senior basketball season will stick with her, as well as the friendships she formed with her teammates, and she will never forget the euphoria right before and right after winning the state title.
“I was standing at half court and the ref told me, ‘You just won yourself a state championship,’” Lott said. “There’s so many emotions. You’re sad, you feel happy, you’re shocked because you just won. I remember hugging Makayla, Mariah (Jardine) and Sage (Leishman) and saying. ‘We did it.’ I think I’ll remember it for the rest of my life and tell my kids about it.’”