The 2019 girls soccer season included historic runs for multiple District 6 teams. Madison won its fourth consecutive 5A District 5-6 title to reach the 5A state tournament for the fourth consecutive season, Skyline repeated as 4A District 6 champions and reached the winner's bracket at state for the second time in 13 years, Sugar-Salem matched a program best finish by finishing second at the 3A state tournament and Bonneville reached its first state tournament since 2008.
No program, however, made as many strides this fall as Idaho Falls.
Under first year coach David Adams, the Tigers began the season 4-0 and surpassed their win total of the previous three seasons by late September. By splitting with Bonneville, Idaho Falls finished regular season conference play 6-3 to tie for second in the 4A District 6 standings. The Tigers took the No. 3 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament via tiebreaker and made it all the way to the winner-to-state elimination game versus Bonneville. While they lost 1-0 and fell one game shy of reaching their first state tournament since 2004, the Tigers ended the season 9-7-0 overall, which was their first winning record since going 8-6-2 in 2009. For perspective, the Tigers went winless in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
For completing the biggest transformation in the district within a year, Adams receives the honor of the Post Register's All-Area Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
"I think he had the most impressive season," Bonneville coach Amy Feik said. "He turned them completely around. I know the players showed up and put a lot of work in but having a coach that gave them identity and gave them something to believe in, they looked different as a team. He showed up and they had different cheers and different uniforms, different warm ups. It takes a good coach to turn a program around like that in one year."