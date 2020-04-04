Lightweight of the Year: Kohl Nielson (56-4), 132, North Fremont.
Unlike the other wresters in the 2020 class of grappling honorees, Kohl Nielson has some work left to do.
The one junior among seniors, Nielson defended his 2018 title with a victory over Aberdeen's Ben Valazco at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Feb. 29.
Nielson won at 120 as a sophomore, and jumped two weights this season to finish with 56 wins. With the departure of Riggen Cordingley to graduation, Nielson will take the role as the living legend in North Fremont's wrestling room, with both his name on the wall and his name on the roster.