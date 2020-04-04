Middleweight of the Year: Matthew Boone, (47-2), 195, Bonneville.
Feeling low? Need an emotional kick.
Maybe you're even in the market for a dose of good old fashioned pep talk from a bright-eyed, curly haired philosopher.
If so, you should get to know Matt Boone.
Boone, the unquestioned emotional leader in the Bonneville wrestling room, finished off his season with a second-straight state title in style, closing his prep career with a third-period pin at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Feb. 29.
The perfect blend of technique, length and strength, Boone ran up 47 wins in his final season at Bonneville, earning the title Post Register All-Area Middleweight of the Year.