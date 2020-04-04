Riggen Cordingley (58-0), 170, North Fremont
Cordingley was eight pounds light when he climbed on the scales at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for the state tournament.
At 162 pounds, Cordingley was giving up some serious weight to his 170 competitors all season.
But what he wasn't giving up was meat, potatoes, and more potatoes.
Cordingly chose to not cut weight during his senior season, and wrestled where his normal day-to-day diet and activities took him.
The result was another perfect season, and a winning streak that reached 147 when he closed his career with a third consecutive state title.
Cordingley finishes his prep career at 218-4, with three of those losses coming during his freshman year.
Whether at 152 or 170 or 162, Cordingley was unbeatable for more than 2 1/2 seasons, and is the Post Register All Area Wrestler of the Year.