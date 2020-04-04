Coach of the Year, Jed Clark, South Fremont

While his Cougar's finished fourth in 2019, it was a strong fourth to be sure.

With 178 points, the 2019 Cougars were just 27 back of the champion Sugar-Salem Diggers, which is well within sniffing distance in a tournament with the depth of talent state brings.

But no one was in sniffing distance of Clark's Cougars this season.

South Fremont finished 79.5 points ahead of runner-up Snake River, cruising to victory with 245.5 points.

It was South Fremont's first state title since Neil Hirschi led South to the promised land in 1985.

Clark is now just the second man to coach the Cougars to a state title, earning the title Post Register All-Area Coach of the Year.