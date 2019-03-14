Spencer Hathaway of Madison was named the 5A District 5-6 Player of the Year by region coaches. Macie Knapp of Sugar-Salem was selected 3A District 6 all-region player of the year.
Full list below.
5A District 5-6 All-Region Boys Team
Player of the Year
Spencer Hathaway, Sr., Madison
FIRST TEAM
Britton Berrett, 11, Rigby
Kyle Jackson, 12, Madison
Jaden Schwab, 12, Madison
Tanoa Togiai, 11, Rigby
Andrew VanSickle, 12, Highland
SECOND TEAM
Lloyer Driggs, 10, Thunder Ridge
Mason McWhorter, 12, Madison
Tagg Olaveson, 12, Rigby
Wyatt Taylor, 12, Rigby
Kobe Tracy, 12, Highland
HONORABLE MENTION
Easton Martin, 12, Rigby
Bohlder Murray , 12, Madison
Jordan Porter, 12, Madison
Keegan Thompson, 11, Rigby
Kayden Toldson, 11, Thunder Ridge
Brycen Uffens, 11, Rigby
Cedar Washakie, 11, Highland
3A District 6 All-Region Girls Team
Player of the Year — Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem
Coach of the Year — Shon Kunz, Teton
FIRST TEAM
Madi Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Lindsey Larson, Sugar-Salem
Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont
Waklee Kunz, Teton
Cambrie Streit, Teton
SECOND TEAM
Macey Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Paizlee Hobbs, South Fremont
Karlee Thueson, South Fremont
Annalea Brown, Teton
HONORABLE MENTION
Sydney Bradshaw, Sugar-Salem
Carlie Hikida, South Fremont
Jalyssa Stoddard, South Fremont
Janie Nelson, Teton