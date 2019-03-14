Spencer Hathaway of Madison was named the 5A District 5-6 Player of the Year by region coaches. Macie Knapp of Sugar-Salem was selected 3A District 6 all-region player of the year.

Full list below.

5A District 5-6 All-Region Boys Team

Player of the Year

Spencer Hathaway, Sr., Madison

FIRST TEAM

Britton Berrett, 11, Rigby

Kyle Jackson, 12, Madison

Jaden Schwab, 12, Madison

Tanoa Togiai, 11, Rigby

Andrew VanSickle, 12, Highland

SECOND TEAM

Lloyer Driggs, 10, Thunder Ridge

Mason McWhorter, 12, Madison

Tagg Olaveson, 12, Rigby

Wyatt Taylor, 12, Rigby

Kobe Tracy, 12, Highland

HONORABLE MENTION

Easton Martin, 12, Rigby

Bohlder Murray , 12, Madison

Jordan Porter, 12, Madison

Keegan Thompson, 11, Rigby

Kayden Toldson, 11, Thunder Ridge

Brycen Uffens, 11, Rigby

Cedar Washakie, 11, Highland

3A District 6 All-Region Girls Team

Player of the Year — Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem

Coach of the Year — Shon Kunz, Teton

FIRST TEAM

Madi Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Lindsey Larson, Sugar-Salem

Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont

Waklee Kunz, Teton

Cambrie Streit, Teton

SECOND TEAM

Macey Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Paizlee Hobbs, South Fremont

Karlee Thueson, South Fremont

Annalea Brown, Teton

HONORABLE MENTION

Sydney Bradshaw, Sugar-Salem

Carlie Hikida, South Fremont

Jalyssa Stoddard, South Fremont

Janie Nelson, Teton

