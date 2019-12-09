Skyline graduate David Ames III had another triple-digit yardage day for the Weber State Wildcats, and this one lifted the Wildcats into the FCS quarterfinals.
Ames finished with 105 receiving yards on six receptions Saturday to help push WSU past Kennesaw State 26-20.
Ames now has 620 receiving yards on the season, with an opportunity to get more this Friday.
The 10-3 Wildcats will face Montana, a team that walloped Weber 35-16 in Missoula on Nov. 16. Montana (10-3) advanced with a 73-28 win over Southeastern Louisiana.
Volleyball
Eastern Oregon wrapped up its 2019 season at the NAIA championships this past week, cruising all the way to the round of 16 before bowing out with a 3-1 loss to Westmont (Calif.) on Friday.
Representing Rigby at EOU (31-5), Jet Taylor had 40 kills and 13 blocks over the four-match tournament. Also for the Mountaineers, Bonneville graduates Kiley McMurtrey and Sade Williams combined for 133 digs at the NAIA event.
Competing in the opening round of the NIT for Boise State (18-11) on Thursday, West Jefferson graduate Jordi Holdaway had 10 digs during a 3-1 loss to Weber State.
Women’s basketball
Sugar-Salem graduate and Southern Idaho freshman Macie Knapp just missed a double-double on Saturday, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists during an 82-62 win over Edmonds. CSI is now 8-3.
Men’s basketball
Columbia Basin got a game-best six blocked shots out of Firth graduate Grayson Nelson on Saturday during an 89-77 loss to Mt. Hood. Nelson also had nine points for CBCC (4-5).
Also representing Firth, Montana Western senior Connor Burkhart had eight rebounds and six points Thursday during a 67-75 loss to MSU-Northern. Burkhart’s Bulldogs are now 5-5.
Competing in three games at the TVCC Invitational this past weekend, Utah State-Eastern freshman and Bonneville graduate Dillon Sorensen finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. USU-Eastern is 7-7.
Idaho State senior and Bonneville grad Jared Stutzman had 13 points for the Bengals on Friday during a 75-66 loss to Pepperdine. The loss leaves ISU at 3-4.
Idaho Falls product Sawyer Storms had another solid game for Southern Idaho this past week, finishing with seven points, five rebounds and a game-best three blocked shots during a 98-93 win over the Central Florida Patriots. CSI ns now 9-5.
Swimming
Kenyon College sophomore and Idaho Falls graduate Andrea Perttula scored a third-place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Denison Long Course Time Trials on Wednesday, turning in a time of 1 minute, 14.84 seconds. No team scores were kept at the event.
Competing in a field of 62 teams in the 200-yard medley relay at the 71st Annual Husky Invitational this past weekend, Skyline grad Kayla Stanley helped Idaho place 24th with a time of 1:50.01. Stanley’s Vandals will now be off until January 18.