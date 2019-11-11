With just two regular-season matches left in her collegiate career, Bonneville graduate Haylie Keck is playing some of her best volleyball for the Idaho State Bengals.
Keck, a senior listed on the roster as a libero/defensive specialist, put up outside hitter-type numbers Saturday during a 3-2 loss at Northern Colorado.
In the loss, Keck hit .341 with 17 kills, easily completing a double-double effort with 15 digs.
Keck leads ISU (6-20) in points (296.5) and kills (258), and ranks second in digs and aces at 349 and 27, respectively.
Representing Bonneville at Eastern Oregon, Kiley McMurtrey helped the Mountaineers improve to 28-2 with 20 digs Saturday during a 3-1 win over Warner Pacific.
Also at EOU, Rigby graduate Jet Taylor hit .500 in Saturday's win, finishing with 12 kills.
Twenty-three was the number for Ashlee Adams (Firth) and Martina Wilder (South Fremont) on Friday during Big Bend's 3-1 loss to the Walla Walla Warriors.
Adams had 23 digs and Wilder tallied 23 assists for the Vikings, dropping BBCC to 17-14.
Idaho Falls graduate Maya Taylor hit at a .455 clip with 12 kills Friday during a 3-0 win over Duquesne. That win leaves the Billikens at 15-9.
Representing the I.F. Tigers at Southern Utah (13-13), Katie Montgomery hit .333 with six kills Thursday during a 3-0 win over Portland State.
West Jefferson product Jordi Holdaway had 13 digs and two assists to help Boise State sweep past New Mexico 3-0 on Saturday. The Broncos are now 16-9.
Western Wyoming (24-11) freshman and Skyline grad Shelby Squires finished with 12 digs Thursday during a 3-2 loss to Northeastern.
Football
Weber State standout David Ames III honored his Skyline roots with a team best 105 yards and a touchdown on six receptions Saturday, pacing the 8-2 Wildcats past North Dakota 30-27.
Also in Big Sky Conference Play, Idaho State's Austin Campbell (Blackfoot) had 31 receiving yards from the tight end position, starting on the same Idaho State (3-7) line as Dakota Wilson (South Fremont).
On the other side of the ball in the same game, a 48-5 loss to Eastern Washington, Madison graduate Connor Wills had seven tackles and a pass breakup.
Firth graduate Mitch Orme had eight tackles and a 29-yard interception return for Montana Western (6-3) on Saturday during a 38-27 loss to the College of Idaho.
Also representing District 6 on the Western defense, Jackson Thompson (Firth) and Dylan Pope (Sugar-Salem) combined for nine tackles and five pass breakups.
On the Western offense, Snake River graduate Sean Miller turned his only touch of the day into a touchdown, scoring on a 2-yard run.
Rigby graduate Solo Taylor and Idaho Falls product Terrell Payne combined for two tackles Saturday, helping push Eastern Oregon (3-7) to a 27-17 win over Rocky Mountain.
Cross country
Blackfoot graduate and Southern Idaho harrier Shakayla Morgan finished 49th in a deep field at the NJCAA Division I National Championships this past weekend, covering the 5k course in 20 minutes, 7 seconds.
Seven places back of Morgan's finish, Shelley graduate Amy White toured the championship course in 20:15.
Southern Idaho finished sixth in the team competition with 175 points, 115 back of Iowa Central's winning number.