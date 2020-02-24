It's not that Dillon Sorensen intended to upstage the upperclassmen on their night.
But shooters gonna shoot.
Scorers gonna score.
Wrapping up the home schedule of his freshman season on Sophomore Night, USU-Eastern forward and Bonneville graduate Dillon Sorensen scored a career high 19 points on Saturday, adding three assists against the Salt Lake Bruins.
Sorensen hit three 3-pointers in the win, coming off the bench for 27 solid minutes during an 81-72 loss.
Sorensen and the Eagles will be back in action at the Region 18 tournament in Twin Falls on Feb. 27.
Fellow Bonneville graduate Jared Stutzman also had a team-high scoring night, finishing with 17 for Idaho State on Saturday during an 85-72 home loss to Northern Colorado. The Bengals are now 6-19.
Firth grad and Montana Western senior Connor Burkhart finished with 10 points and eight rebounds Saturday during a 92-64 loss to Montana State-Northern. That loss drops Burkhart's Bulldogs to 11-16.
Former Idaho Falls standout Sawyer Storms had six points and nine rebounds for Southern Idaho on Thursday, helping the Golden Eagles drop USU-Eastern 76-60. CSI is now 16-14.
Women's basketball
Maunayia Harrigfeld closed out her regular season on a high note, posting a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double Wednesday for Treasure Valley during a 70-66 loss to Columbia Basin. The Chukars are now 13-12.
Big Bend guard and Sugar-Salem product Madi Fillmore finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists Saturday during a 97-54 rout of Blue Mountain. That win lifts CBCC to 13-15.
Wrestling
Former Post Register All-Area Wrestler of the Year Jared Bird claimed the 165-pound title at the Rocky Mountain District Championships, scoring a 12-3 major decision during his championship bout.
Bird, a Western Wyoming sophomore, improved to 19-5 on the season with the victory.