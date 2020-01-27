When you grow up playing ball in eastern Idaho, you learn to play the wind.
Whether you are playing football or baseball or even golf ball, you learn to play the wind.
But perhaps the toughest ball to play in the gusty eastern Idaho wind, is basketball.
With its high surface area-to-mass ratio, the modern basketball was born to be blown off course.
One might even say the game was never really meant to be played outside at all.
Growing up in Bingham County, Firth graduate Connor Burkhart knows a thing or two about playing hoops in the wind.
It's a land where Fourth of July 3-pointers drift feet off course, and any jumpshot outside 12 feet is doomed.
A land where layups and putbacks are king.
So when a Firth kid takes his game indoors and out of the elements, getting the ball through the goal becomes child's play.
Burkhart was feeling his youth again Saturday night, posting another perfect shooting night for Montana Western, his fourth of the season.
Burkhart pushed his field-goal percentage over the 70-percent mark at 70.3, finishing 5 for 5 from the field and 2 of 2 from the line during a 77-66 loss to Montana Tech.
The 6-foot-7 senior is shooting 77.8 (35 of 45) over his last eight games, and hasn't missed a free throw since Dec. 7, hitting 19 straight to raise his season percentage to 88.9.
Burkhart's Bulldogs are now 9-10.
Fellow Firth product and 6-7 big man Grayson Nelson finished with 18 points for Columbia Basin on Saturday during a 94-82 loss to Walla Walla. CBCC is now 6-15.
Starting for Idaho State on Saturday during a 75-64 loss to Montana State, Bonneville graduate Jared Stutzman had nine points for the Bengals.
Also representing ISU (6-12) on Saturday, Jaxon Edelmayer (Madison) and Nick Huston (Rigby) each had three points.
Women's basketball
Southern Idaho freshman and Sugar-Salem product Macie Knapp finished with 11 points and three assists Saturday during an 80-75 loss to Snow. That loss drops CSI to 15-8.
Wrestling
Jamestown senior and Idaho Falls grad Kade Thompson picked up a pair of wins at the GPAC duals on Saturday, scoring a 13-6 decision during a 23-15 win over Doane, and an 11-8 decision during a 31-6 loss to Briar Cliff.