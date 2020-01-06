Career bests are a funny thing.
When you achieve a career best, it is either A) one in a series of ever-rising high-water marks, or B) the highest that water will ever rise.
Successful athletes tend to favor A. And why not?
Successful athletes are the products of their labors, and each subsequent layer of labor tends to produce another layer of success.
In the back of their minds, however, athletes know the season will end.
More than that, they know the run of seasons will end.
And somewhere in that run of seasons will be one game. One with a career best.
Dr. Archibald “Moonlight” Graham said it best in the film “Field of Dreams.”
“We just don’t recognize the most significant moments of our lives while they’re happening,” Graham said, through the glycerin voice of actor Burt Lancaster. “Back then I thought, well, there’ll be other days. I didn’t realize that that was the only day.”
Madi Fillmore had the most significant scoring moment of her collegiate life Thursday, scoring a career-best 14 against North Idaho.
Fillmore, starting for the Big Bend Vikings, hit a pair of 3-pointers and added four rebounds on her career night during a 67-62 loss.
Two nights later, Fillmore’s teammate and Sugar grad Kayla Luke had a career night of her own, tying her career high at Big Bend with 25 points during an 86-74 loss to Spokane.
Luke hit 6-11 from 3-point range in the loss, adding three steals and three rebounds for the 6-8 Vikings.
Idaho State post and 6-foot-3 Rigby graduate Kaitlyn Bell closed out 2019 with a solid night for the Bengals during a 67-47 road win over Eastern Washington.
Bell scored four points over just seven minutes, helping lift the Bengals to 5-6.
Ririe graduate and Miles Pioneers guard Anna Boone pitched in with six points and three rebounds Saturday to help her team rout Central Wyoming 87-57. Miles is now 8-8.
Men’s basketball
Idaho State guard and Bonneville product Jared Stutzman had eight points and 10 rebounds to help the Bengals close 2019 with a win, beating Eastern Washington 75-69 on Dec. 30 in Reed Gym. ISU is now 5-7.
Competing for Southern Idaho on Saturday, Idaho Falls grad Sawyer Storms had seven points, five rebounds and two steals to help the Golden Eagles (12-7) cruise past USU-Eastern 69-55.
Firth graduate and Columbia Basin freshman Grayson Nelson finished with seven points, four rebounds and two blocked shots Saturday, to help push the Hawks past Blue Mountain 86-76.