"Touchdowwwn, David Ames!"
Twenty-two times in 2016 those words came rolling across the KUPI-980 airwaves, belted out in baritone by longtime Skyline play-by-play man John Balginy.
Saturday it was Weber State voice Steve Klauke's turn on KLO-1430, calling Ames' first collegiate touchdown during a 29-14 win over Southern Utah.
Ames, the 2016 Post Register Player of the Year, caught a 6-yard pass from teammate Kaden Jenks late in the third quarter for the score, a touchdown that put the Wildcats ahead for good.
Ames had four receptions for 24 yards in the win and now ranks third on the team with 124 receiving yards and 17 receptions.
Weber State was ranked No. 5 in the FCS Top-25 in Monday morning's poll.
Also competing in the Big Sky Conference, Blackfoot graduate Austin Campbell had three receptions and a touchdown of his own Saturday, helping lift Idaho State to a 55-20 win over North Dakota.
Fellow Blackfoot product Matt Pererson had a 12-yard reception for the Bengals, and Garrett Smith (Shelley) and Dakota Wilson (South Fremont) helped ISU (3-3) gain 396 yards from scrimmage.
Shelley graduate Mason Price had a solid game for Rocky Mountain on Saturday, finishing with seven tackles and a sack during a 21-14 loss to Southern Oregon.
Also in the Frontier Conference on Saturday, Montana Western (4-1) got six tackles from Dylan Pope (Sugar-Salem), and Firth grads Mitch Orme and Jackson Thompson had two each during a 35-12 loss to Montana Tech.
Eastern Oregon improved to 2-4 with a 45-7 rout of MSU-Northern on Saturday, getting six tackles from Rigby graduate Solo Taylor.
Volleyball
Idaho Falls graduate Katie Montgomery hit at a .625 clip for Southern Utah on Saturday, finishing with a career-best 16 kills during a 3-1 win over Montana State. Montgomery's T-birds are now 10-8.
Representing Idaho Falls at the College of Idaho (13-6), Kaydre Thompson hit .353 with nine kills during a quality 3-2 win over seventh-ranked Corban.
Also from I.F., St. Louis (9-9) junior Maya Taylor had a team-best 13 kills Saturday to help push the Billikens to a 3-0 win over George Mason.
Bonneville graduate Haylie Keck had a 20-20 double-double for Idaho State (5-13) Saturday during a 3-2 win over Portland State, finishing with 22 digs and 20 kills.
On the losing side of the net in the same match, Idaho Falls graduate Maddy Reeb had seven kills and seven digs for the 7-10 Vikings.
Bonneville graduate Kiley McMurtrey had a team-high 25 digs for Eastern Oregon on Friday during a 3-2 win over Corban, ad fellow Bonneville product Sade Williams added nine more.
At the net for EOU (21-1), Rigby graduate Jet Taylor had a nice double-double, hitting .371 with 17 kills and 10 blocks.
Competing for Big Bend (14-10) during a 3-1 loss to North Idaho on Saturday, Martina Wilder (South Fremont) led the Vikings with 17 assists, and Ashlee Adams (Firth) had a team-best 21 digs.
Cross-Country
Shelley graduate and Utah State freshman Karlie Callahan turned in a third-place finish at the Steve Reeder Memorial this past weekend, touring the 5k course in 18:45.
On the men's side for USU, Shelley's Mark Crandall was fifth in the 7k (21:54), and teammate Spencer Stutz (Madison) placed 10th with a 22:40.
The USU women won by 47 with 19 points, and the men won by 27 with 17 points.
Competing for Southern Idaho against a deep field at the Inland Empire Championships this past weekend, Shelley's Amy White (18:51), Blackfoot's Shakayla Morgan (19:13) and Sugar-Salem's Megan Galbraith (20:07) placed 27th, 33rd and 65th in the 5k, respectively.
CSI was fifth with 143 points, well back of Idaho's winning total of 19.
Golf
Madison graduate Colten Cordingley posted a team-low 67-69-72 at the Colorado Invite this past week, finishing 8th for Utah State. Fellow USU ballstriker Andy Hess (Hillcrest) was 24th with a 72-67-74—214.
The Aggies were sixth in the team standings with a stroke count of 848, 19 back of host Colorado's winning number.
North Idaho College sophomore Lincoln Hirrlinger helped the Cardinals win the Spokane Lilac Collegiate this past week, finishing seventh individually with a 73-72—145. NIC won by 10 strokes over Whitworth iwth a 574.
Idaho Falls grad Yedin Lui finished eighth at the Washington & Lee Generals Invitational this past week, carding a 75-75—150 for Carnegie Mellon. The Tartans finished second with a 604, 11 back of NYU.
Soccer
The Lane Titans got a pair of goals out of former Skyline standout Bailey Johnson on Saturday during a 3-0 win over Southwest Oregon. That win lifts Lane to 4-5-3.