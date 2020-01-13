If you want to wear the No. 11 jersey at BYU, you're out of luck.
The No. 11 belongs to Idaho Falls High School graduate Roland Minson, one of four players in BYU men's basketball history to have his number retired.
Minson, 90, passed away on New Year's Day at his home in Afton, Wyoming, but his No. 11 will forever hang from the rafters at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
Minson played four years for the Cougars from 1948-51, and finished his collegiate career with 1,407 points — the second-highest scoring total in school history at the time, just behind teammate Joe Nelson's 1,494.
During Minson's senior season at BYU, he set the school single-season scoring record (619), a record that stood for 27 years until Danny Ainge set the new mark in 1978.
Minson led the Cougars to the NIT championship as a senior, averaging 26 points per game on his way to MVP honors.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Minson was drafted by the New York Knicks in 1951, but served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War instead.
Minson also served as an assistant coach with BYU during the early 1960s.
The other three BYU players to have their numbers retired are Ainge, Kresimir Cosic, and Minson's teammate Mel Hutchins.
Women's basketball
Sugar-Salem graduate Macie Knapp got the most out of her 21 minutes Saturday, scoring a career-best 26 for Southern Idaho during a 91-51 rout of Colorado Northwestern.
Knapp hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range in the win, helping push the Golden Eagles to 14-6.
Fellow Sugar-Salem graduate Kayla Luke also had four 3-pointers, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Big Bend on Wednesday during a 74-63 win over Columbia Basin. Luke's Vikings are now 9-8.
Bonneville grad Manuayia Harrigfeld led Treasure Valley in rebounds (12) and blocked shots (five), adding 16 points Saturday during a 71-68 loss to Spokane. TVCC is now 8-5.
Men's basketball
Idaho State senior and Bonneville graduate Jared Stutzman hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points Saturday to help push the Bengals to a 71-67 road win over Northern Arizona. ISU is now 6-8.
Representing Bonneville at USU-Eastern (9-9), Dillon Sorenson had six points and a team-best two steals during a 71-56 loss to Snow.
Idaho Falls grad and Southern Idaho Freshman Sawyer Storms had nine points and seven rebounds Saturday during a 90-86 loss to Colorado Northwestern. That loss leaves CSI at 12-9.
Montana Western got seven points and eight rebounds out of Firth graduate Connor Burkhart on Saturday during a 53-58 loss to Montana Tech. Burkhart's Bulldogs are now 7-8.
Wrestling
Bonneville graduate and former Post Register Wrestler of the Year Jared Bird posted an 8-0 major decision at 184 pounds for Western Wyoming on Saturday during a 27-10 loss to Clackamas. The win pushes Bird's record to 11-4.
Swimming
Madison graduate and BYU freshman Tahis Ibanez helped the Cougars score a 202-89 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday, placing third in the 200-yard butterfly. Ibanez covered the distance in 2 minutes, 9.66 seconds.