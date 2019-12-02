In the modern social media world, success comes in the form of likes, retweets and what the younglings call "building your brand."
There's an overarching word to define this new personal success metric, and the word is "Validated."
As in, "I can't believe PewDiePie liked and shared my cello recital. I am soooo validated."
Not content to sit back and out-clever the twitterverse for validation, Bonneville graduate Maunayia Harrigfeld is building a brand with the Treasure Valley basketball team.
Harrigfeld, a 5-foot-11 freshman, leads the 2-1 Chukars in points (43), rebounds (38) and blocked shots (11) through her first three collegiate games.
Building on her established brand at Big Bend, Sugar-Salem graduate Kayla Luke leads the Vikings in both points (49) and assists (24).
Also for the 3-0 Vikings, Sugar-Salem graduate Madi Fillmore has 18 points.
Fellow Sugar-Salem product Macie Knapp has already reached triple digits in scoring for Southern Idaho and leads the Golden Eagles with 108 points. Knapp also has 43 Rebounds for CSI (6-3).
The Miles Lady Pioneers (6-5) have gotten 24 points out of Ririe graduate Anna Boone during the early going this season.
Also representing Jefferson County, Rigby graduates Kaitlyn Bell (Idaho State) and Kenadee French (College of Idaho), have seven and nine points, respectively. The Bengals are 3-2, and the Yotes are 2-7.
Bingham County products Alyssa Crumley (Snake River) and Bailey Stoddard (Shelley) both have 12 rebounds thus far, playing for Montana Western (6-2) and Walla Walla CC (3-1) respectively.
Men's basketball
The Idaho State Bengals feature six former District 6 stars on their roster this season and have opened the year at 3-3.
Senior Jared Stutzman (Bonneville) has 74 points and 19 rebounds for the Bengals, and Madison graduates Lyle Sutton and Jaxon Edelmayer have eight and 10 points, respectively.
Also at ISU, Rigby graduate Nick Huston has six points and six rebounds, and Watersprings product Landon Bowman has yet to play in his freshman season.
Bonneville graduate Dillon Sorenson is off to a solid start at USU-Eastern (6-4), compiling 72 points and 36 rebounds over his first 10 games.
Also representing BYU, Chaminade (2-3) guard Telly Davenport is shooting 56.5 percent from the field, and has 29 points and 16 rebounds.
Firth grad Connor Burkhart is back at it at Montana Western (5-3), shooting 64.9 percent from the field en route to 50 points and 42 rebounds.
Also representing Firth, Grayson Nelson has 41 points and a team-high 25 rebounds for Columbia basin (3-4).
Blue Mountain freshmen and Rigby graduates Keegan Zundel and Ben Fullmer have combined for 11 points in the early going, and teammate Jodus Bates (Skyline) is also on the BMCC (1-5) roster.
Wrestling
Competing in his senior season at Jamestown, Idaho Falls graduate Kade Thompson is 9-2 with five pins for the Jimmies, wrestling at 165 pounds.
Primarily wrestling at 174, Bonneville graduate Jared Bird has had a similarly strong start, opening 8-2 at Western Wyoming. .
Blackfoot grad and Providence Argos freshman Lana Hunt finished 1-2 at the Spokane Open in her final competition before the Thanksgiving break.
Swimming
Kenyon College sophomore and Idaho Falls graduate Andrea Perttula helped her team beat a field of 22 in the 200 freestyle relay at the West Virginia Invitational with a time of 1:32.39.
Kenyon was fourth in the team competition at the pre-Thanksgiving break event with 954.5 points. William and Mary won with 1,615.5.
Also competing in the 200 freestyle last month, Skyline graduate and University of Idaho senior helped the Vandals place second with a 1:42.93 during a 172-120 dual loss to Northern Arizona.
Tahis Ibanez (Madison) and Kailee Puetz (New Mexico) are both starting their collegiate swimming careers, competing for BYU and New Mexico, respectively.
Football
The College of Idaho lost a 14-6 game to Grand View (Iowa) this past weekend, falling out of the NAIA championship chase with the quarterfinal loss. That loss dropped the Yotes to11-1, and ends a dream season for offensive linemen Chase and Cole Owen (Skyline) and defensive tackle Mykah Weaver (Madison).