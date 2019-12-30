In a game where possessions are king, it is curious the blocked shot is so universally celebrated.
Blocked shots draw roars of “ohhhhh” from the student body, and are often followed by player chest bumps, or even double-arm flexouts.
But most blocked shots change nothing.
Following a block, possession typically remains with the blocked team.
When a ball is blocked out of bounds, the game stops and the blocked team gets to reset the offense and go again.
Now a steal, that’s a game changer. A possession changer.
A steal ends a possession for one team, and gives a possession to the other — which is a net two-possession swing.
One second, the bad guys have the ball and a chance to score.
The next, the bad guys lost that chance, and the good guys have a chance to score — against a team that is out of defensive position.
As such, the steal is not only the perfect defense, it’s a pretty good offense too.
Bonneville graduate Manuayia Harrigfeld illustrated the power of the steal for Treasure Valley on Sunday afternoon, giving the good guys a 10-possession advantage during a defensive slog with Linn-Benton.
Harrigfeld finished with a game-best and career-high five steals during a 50-38 win.
Harrigfeld also had 13 points and 16 rebounds in the win, giving her back-to-back double-doubles and five over six games as a collegian.
Harrigfeld also had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots Saturday during a 81-80 win over Lane. TVCC has opened 5-3.
Competing for Big Bend at the Skagit Valley Holiday Tournament, Sugar-Salem graduate Kayla Luke had 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds Sunday during a 63-58 loss to Bellevue.
Also for the 7-5 Vikings on Sunday, fellow Sugar grad Madi Fillmore had four points and five rebounds.
Men’s basketball
Idaho State opened the Big Sky Conference season in front of the home fans with a 62-60 win over Idaho on Saturday, moving to 4-6 on the young season.
ISU starting guard and Bonneville graduate Jared Stutzman has six points, seven rebounds and a team-best four assists in the win.
Also at ISU on Saturday night, Madison graduate Jaxon Edelmayer came off the bench and logged 10 minutes for the Bengals.
Southern Idaho freshman and Idaho Falls graduate Sawyer Storms got into foul trouble early on Friday, finishing with five points and three rebounds before picking up his fifth foul during a 66-61 loss to South Plains. CSI is now 11-7.
Football
Rigby graduate and BYU freshman defensive back Hayden Livingston closed out his first collegiate season in Hawaii as the 7-6 Cougars closed out the 2019 campaign with a 38-34 loss to Hawaii in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl.
Livingston played in 12 games with one start. Also at BYU, Hillcrest graduate Morgan Pyper played five games, and Madison grad Sam Baldwin appeared in two.
Representing Madison at Utah State (7-6), Logan Lee appeared in 10 games for the Aggies, who finished 2019 with a 51-41 loss to Kent State in the Miami Beach Bowl.
Hillcrest graduate and USU freshman Oakley Hussey is also with the Aggies, and is redshirt eligible.