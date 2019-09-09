Talk to the pros at Sandcreek Golf Course, and they might tell you Hillcrest grad Andy Hess has added some clubhead speed.
About 10 mph of clubhead speed, or thereabouts.
Talk to Hess' teammates at Utah State University, and they might tell you, "well, duh!"
Hess, a Hillcrest grad who grew up on the windy fairways at Sandcreek, is back and crushing it for the Aggies again this season, leading all USU golfers this past weekend at the Air Force Invitational.
Hess carded an even-par 70-71-75—216 to place 20th in a field of 104 at the event, helping push Utah State to a 10th-place team finish (875). Colorado won the event at 854.
Just one back of Hess in the individual stroke count, Hess' USU teammate Colten Cordingley posted a 74-70-73—217 to place 27th.
Shelley graduate and sophomore Keifer Higham is also on the roster at USU this season.
Also playing collegiate golf this fall, but yet to start their seasons, Madison's Lincoln Hirrlinger will play his sophomore season at North Idaho, and Idaho Falls graduates Yedin Lui, Hadley Hersh, and Jaedon Thompson are playing for Carnegie Mellon, Idaho State and the College of Idaho, respectively.
Football
With a combined 15 former Post Register coverage area players on their rosters, Montana Western (seven) and Idaho State (eight) are your local teams with the most local flavor.
Playing for the Bulldogs by way of Firth, Mitch Orme and Jackson Thompson combined for 12 tackles and six pass breakups during Montana Western's 31-24 season-opening win over Carroll College. Trevor Orr (Rigby) added one tackle in the win.
Also on the Montana Western roster are Sean Miller (Snake River), Dylan Pope (Sugar-Salem), Jeshua Stradley (Bonneville) and Chris Barber (Rigby).
Starting for Idaho State this past weekend in a 38-13 season opening win over Western State Colorado, T.J. Togiai (Blackfoot) had two tackles, Austin Campbell (Blackfoot) had two receptions, and Dakota Wilson (South Fremont) pushed the pile on the offensive line for 488 total yards.
Also on the ISU roster this season are Josh Crane (Madison), Matt Peterson (Blackfoot), Connor Wills (Madison), Todd Payne (Idaho Falls) and Garrett Smith (Shelley).
Just down the road a spell Mykah Weaver (Madison), Chase Owen (Skyline) and Cole Owen (Skyline) are suiting up for the College of Idaho. The 'Yotes have opened 2-0.
A little further down the road, Rigby's Solo Taylor and Idaho Falls' Terrell Payne are playing for Eastern Oregon. Taylor has seven tackles through two games for the 1-1 Mountaineers.
Representing Madison at Utah State, Logan Lee is playing tight end and has six receiving yards for the Aggies. Former Hillcrest standout Oakley Hussey is also with USU (1-1).
Weber State junior and former Skyline great David Ames III has 33 receiving yards through two games this season. Zeke Birch (Madison) is also at WSU (1-1).
A little further south from USU an WSU, Hayden Livingston (Rigby), Sam Baldwin (Madison) and Morgan Pyper (Hillcrest) are suiting up for BYU (1-1)
Rocky Mountain boasts three local products, including Shelley graduate Mason Price who has six tackles through two games. Also at Rocky Mountain are Max Edmisten (Idaho Falls) and Trae Henry (Hillcrest).
Kolby Tamayo (Bonneville) will open his junior season at Linfield College this coming weekend, wearing No. 14 for the Wildcats.