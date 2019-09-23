It’s a rare freshman who starts on an NCAA Division I football team.
Rarer still is a freshman who starts and leads his team in tackles.
Madison graduate Connor Wills is just such a freshman.
With a team-high eight stops for Idaho State on Saturday, Wills led a solid defensive effort for the Bengals in a 13-6 road loss to Northern Iowa.
Also contributing for ISU on Saturday were tight end Austin Campbell (Blackfoot) offensive tackle Dakota Wilson (South Fremont) and Shelley grad Garrett Smith.
Representing Sugar-Salem at Montana Western, Dylan Pope finished with 10 tackles during a 38-7 rout of Rocky Mountain.
Also for the 3-0 Bulldogs, Firth graduate Mitch Orme had three tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. Fellow Firth product Jackson Thompson added two tackles for Montana Western.
On the other side in the same game, Rocky Mountain (2-2) defensive end and Shelley grad Mason Price had a huge game with seven tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.
Competing for 2-1 Carroll College during a 56-24 win over Montana State-Northern, Idaho Falls graduate Parker Stenersen had four tackles and a pass breakup.
Linfield College (1-1) junior cornerback Kolby Tamayo finished with five tackles Saturday during a 27-19 loss to Redlands.
Soccer
Skyline graduate and Lane College sophomore Bailey Johnson scored one goal Wednesday during a 3-2 win over Southwest Oregon, adding two more Saturday during a 3-0 win over Clackamas. Lane is now 2-4-1.
Fellow Skyline product Berenice Chavez had a goal and an assist Saturday to help lead North Idaho (5-2-2) to a 4-1 win over TVCC.
Blackfoot grad Elexus Nochubuena did everything but score for TVCC (2-5-1) on Friday during a 3-1 loss to Spokane, finishing with seven shots and three shots on goal.
Cross-Country
Snake River graduate James Withers led all Utah State runners at the Montana State Bobcat Classic this past weekend, cruising to a third place finish with a time of 25 minutes, 9 seconds.
Also for the Aggies, Mark Crandall (Shelley) and Spencer Stutz (Rexburg) placed 25th and 26th, respectively on the 8-mile course, with times of 26:23 and 26:26.
MSU won the men’s title with 24 points, and USU was second at 36.
The USU women won the team race with 30 points, thanks to Shelley graduate Leann Larkin who covered the 3-mile course in 18:08.
Helping lead Southern Idaho to a team win at the University of Providence (Mont.) Open on Friday, Shelley graduate Amy White finished third in the 5k (19:38) and Blackfoot’s Shakayla Morgan was seventh (20:090.
Golf
Utah State standout and Hillcrest graduate Andy Hess posted a 16th-place finish at the Colorado State University Ram Masters Invitational this past week, carding a tidy 70-68-73—211.
Also for the Aggies, Madison Graduate Colten Cordingley was 57th with a 75-73-73—221. Host CSU won the team title at 831, and USU placed 12th at 879.
Idaho Falls graduate Hadley Hersh posted a team-low score of 80-79-82—241 at Old Works in Anaconda, Mont., this past week, but her score did not count toward the team total as she was competing as an individual.
ISU was eighth in the team competition with a stroke count of 955.
Carnegie Mellon senior and Idaho Falls grad Yedin Lui placed 43rd in the D3 National Preview at PGA National Palmer on Sept. 14-15, shooting 82-89-84—255 for the Tartans.
Volleyball
Eastern Oregon improved to 14-1 with a win over Evergreen on Friday, getting a combined 27 digs from Bonneville graduates Sade Williams and Kiley McMurtrey. Also at EOU, Rigby grad Jet Taylor had six kills and two blocks.
Former Bonneville standout Haylie Keck had a team-best three aces Saturday during a 3-1 loss to UC Irvine, adding eight kills and nine blocks for the 3-9 Bengals.
South Fremont grad and Big Bend sophomore Martina Wilder had four kills and 19 assists Wednesday during a 3-2 win over Yakima Valley. Also for the 12-5 Vikings, Firth’s Ashlee Adams had six digs.
College of Idaho got a team-best five blocks out of Idaho Falls grad Kaydre Williams on Saturday, as well as six kills during a 3-1 win. The Yotes are now 10-4.