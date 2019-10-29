The best of Idaho 2015 got together for a race in Salt Lake City this past weekend, with a pair of state champions finishing 1-2 at the Utah Open.
Running in the 5k event at Sunnyside Park, 2015 5A champion Rachel Morrin (Madison) and 2015 3A champion LeAnn Larkin (Shelley) took gold and silver, respectively.
Competing unattached at the event, Morrin (BYU) clocked in at 18 minutes, 13 seconds for the Cougars.
Larkin placed second among attached runners with a 19:00, leading the Aggies to a field best 26 points, 22 better than Utah Valley.
Also representing Shelley and USU at the Utah Open, Karlie Callahan finished sixth among attached runners with a 19:20.
Competing for the Utah State men at the SLC meet, Shelley grad Mark Crandall was third in the 6k race (19:41), and Madison’s Spencer Stutz was eighth in 20:30.
Volleyball
Thirty-seven is a volleyball number typically reserved for the assists column, but Firth graduate Ashlee Adams made that number stick in the digs column Friday during Big Bend’s 3-1 win over Blue Mountain.
Thanks to Adams’ 37 digs, BBCC (17-11) remains alive in the playoff hunt in the NWAC.
Idaho Falls graduate and St. Louis junior Maya Taylor has helped the 14-8 Billikens reel off eight straight victories, including Friday’s 3-2 win over George Mason.
Taylor finished with 19 kills, eight digs and five blocks in that win.
Eastern Oregon middle hitter Jet Taylor (Rigby) hit .438 with 10 kills and five blocks in a win over Northwest Washington on Friday.
Also at EOU (25-1) in Friday’s win, Bonneville graduates Kiley McMurtrey and Sade Williams had 11 and 16 digs, respectively.
Also with double-digit digs this past week, Dawson Buccaneers (11-21) outside hitter Harlee Speth (South Fremont) had 17 kills and 13 digs Wednesday during a 3-2 loss to Dakota-Bottineau.
Southern Idaho (15-12) freshman Tausha Cummins honored her Butte County roots with seven digs and 10 assists Saturday during a 3-0 win over Southern Nevada.
Idaho Falls product Maddy Reeb, now a junior at Portland State, finished with seven kills and five digs Saturday during a 3-1 loss to Montana. The Vikings are now 8-13.
Soccer
Skyline graduate and Jamestown senior Nicole Morrison scored her third goal of the season on Thursday, helping push the Jimmies past Dordt 3-0. That win leaves Jamestown at 10-6.
Carroll College midfielder and Hillcrest grad Jordan Martin had three shots and one shot on goal Friday during a 6-0 rout of visiting Walla Walla. Martin’s Saints are now 7-8-1.
Football
Firth graduate Jackson Thompson had another solid afternoon for Montana Western, finishing with five tackles and a 22-yard interception Saturday during a 59-13 win over Montana State-Northern.
Also for the 5-2 Bulldogs in Saturday’s win, Sugar-Salem graduate Dylan Pope finished with five tackles of his own.
Eastern Oregon linebacker and Rigby grad Solo Taylor had nine tackles and one sack on Saturday, all during a 23-10 loss to Montana Tech.
Former Idaho Falls standout Terrell Payne hit the scorebook for EOU (2-6) in the loss, finishing with one tackle.
Weber State got 54 receiving yards on seven receptions from former Skyline grad David Ames III on Saturday as the Wildcats picked up a 36-20 road win over UC Davis. The Wildcats are now 6-2.
Golf
Madison graduate Lincoln Hirrlinger wrapped up his fall season at North Idaho with a 25th-place finish at the Northwest Christian Fall Invitational at Emerald Valley Golf Club (Creswell, Ore.).
Hirrlinger carded a 77-83—160 at the event, helping North Idaho College finish third with a team stroke count of 592.
At the same event, Idaho Falls grad and College of Idaho freshman Jaedon Thompson carded twin 91s to place 40th. The Yotes were eighth (670) in the team competition. Oregon State won with a 559.