There are two types of game winners.
Ones that send partisans into throes of delirious glee, and ones that generate a calm, measured fist pump.
Elexus Nochebuena (Blackfoot) and Nicole Morrison (Skyline) each had game winners this past weekend, with the former producing the former reaction, and the latter producing the latter.
Nochebuena left Treasure Valley women’s soccer fans and teammates alike in celebratory hysterics Saturday, breaking a 2-2 tie with Wenatchee Valley with a game-winner in the 75th minute.
Morrison, on the other hand, scored Jamestown’s first goal at the eight-minute mark during a 3-0 win over Morningside.
Nochebuena’s Chukars improved to 3-6-1 with the win, and Morrison’s Jimmies jumped to 4-4.
Also representing Blackfoot and TVCC in the win over Wenatchee Valley, Blackfoot graduate Kenzie Galvan picked up the win, playing all 90 minutes.
Shelley grad and Monmouth College freshman defender Brie Stumbo had two shots and one shot on goal Tuesday during a 6-0 win over St. Norbert. The Fighting Scots are now 7-1-1.
Football
Madison graduate Connor Wills continues to post big numbers for Idaho State, finishing with nine tackles, a pass breakup, and was credited with 0.5 sacks Saturday during the Bengals’ 54-21 rout of Portland State.
Also for ISU on Saturday, Blackfoot graduate Austin Campbell started at tight end and finished with 46 receiving yards on three catches.
Right there on the starting line with Campbell for the 2-2 Bengals was South Fremont graduate and offensive tackle Dakota Wilson.
Also improving to 2-2, Weber State got 31 receiving yards on four receptions from Skyline grad David Ames on Saturday during a 29-17 win over Northern Iowa.
Montana Western got five tackles each from Firth graduates Mitch Orme and Jackson Thompson on Saturday, and five more from Sugar-Salem product Dylan Pope.
The trio also combined for seven pass breakups for the Bulldogs during a 49-13 win over Eastern Oregon.
The 4-0 Bulldogs also got 29 passing yards out of Snake River graduate Sean Miller, who completed two of three passing attempts.
Volleyball
South Fremont graduate Harlee Speth was swinging a mean hammer for the Dawson Buccaneers (5-15) this past weekend, finishing with 18 kills and a .400 hitting percentage — both team highs — during a 3-0 win over Dakota College at Bottineau.
Also representing South Fremont, Big Bend setter Martina Wilder had six kills and a team-best 30 assists Friday during a 3-2 win over Blue Mountain.
Firth’s Ashlee Adams contributed 15 digs in the same match for the Vikings, helping lift BBCC to 13-7.
Idaho Falls graduate Katie Montgomery led Southern Utah (7-6) to a 3-2 win over Weber State on Saturday, finishing with 10 kills, a .444 hitting percentage and a team-high five blocks.
Also representing the I.F. Tigers, College of Idaho (10-5) sophomore Kaydre Thompson hit .280 with 11 kills and a team-best nine blocks Friday during a 3-2 loss to Southern Oregon.
No. 8 Eastern Oregon clipped No. 5 Southern Oregon 3-2 on Saturday, improving to 17-1 thanks in part to the efforts of a pair of Bonneville grads.
Sade Williams had 14 digs and a team-high three aces in the win, and fellow Bonneville product Kiley McMurtrey had a team-high 21 digs.
Also representing Bonneville at the collegiate net, Haylie Keck had 10 digs and a team-best 17 kills for Idaho State during a 3-1 road loss sat Northern Arizona on Saturday.
Boise State got 10 digs out of West Jefferson graduate Jordi Holdaway on Saturday during a 3-1 home win over Air Force. The Broncos are now 10-3.
Cross-country
A pair of Bingham County products helped Southern Idaho post a third-place finish at the 13-team St. Martin’s Ken Garland Classic on Saturday.
Amy White (Shelley) finished 14th with a 5k time of 18 minutes, 58 seconds, and teammate Shakayla Morgan (Blackfoot) was 22nd in 19:23.
The Golden Eagles scored 57 points at the event, 25 back of Northwest Nazarene’s winning number.