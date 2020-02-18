Kenyon College sophomore Andrea Perttula went off for 152 points this past week.
Not on the hardwood, sports fans. In the soft water.
Perttula honored her Idaho Falls Aquatic Center (and I.F.H.S.) roots by contributing 152 to Kenyon's runner-up total at the NCAC Swimming and Diving Championships in Granville, Ohio.
Perttula scored a pair of silvers at the meet, placing second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 1.64 seconds) and 400 freestyle relay (3:22.33).
She also finished third in the 100 individual medley (58.78) and fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Perttula set personal records in the 50 free, 100 breast, 100 I/M and 50 breast (29.07) at the meet.
Kenyon finished with 1,787 total points, 257 back of Dennison's winning total.
Golf
Colten Cordingley (Madison) and Andy Hess (Hillcrest) posted twin 146's over 36 holes at St. George's Sunbrook Golf Club, helping push Utah State to its first team victory since 2017.
Hess went 75-71 and Cordingley 74-72 to tie for 17th place on Feb. 10-11 as USU took top honors at the Southern Utah Invitational with a team stroke count of 573. The host T-Birds were three back in second place.
Women's basketball
Bonneville grad Maunayia Harrigfeld logged another double-double for Treasure Valley this past week, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds (both team highs) during a 69-51 win over Big Bend.
Harrigfeld also led the 12-10 Chukars with four blocked shots in the win.
Southern Idaho got 17 points out of Sugar-Salem graduate Macie Knapp on Thursday as the Golden Eagles routed Colorado Northwestern 93-42. CSI is now 20-8.
Men's basketball
Southern Idaho freshman and Idaho Falls grad Sawyer Storms had a double-double Saturday during a 69-63 loss to the Salt Lake Bruins, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Two nights earlier Storms had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals during a 110-83 win over Colorado Northwestern. CSI is 15-14.
Firth graduate and Columbia Basin (7-18) freshman Grayson Nelson just missed out on his double-double Saturday, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds during an 86-79 loss to Yakima Valley.
Also representing Firth, Montana Western senior Connor Burkhart had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists Thursday during an 81-74 win over Rocky Mountain. The Bulldogs are now 11-14.
Bonneville product and Idaho State starter Jared Stutzman finished with 12 points in both of the Bengals games this past week, though ISU lost both games to drop to 6-17.
Indoor track
Utah State sophomore Mark Crandall honored his Shelley roots with a third-place finish at the Boise State Challenge on Friday. Crandall covered the distance in 8:37.16.
Competing at the same event, North Fremont graduate and Lewis-Clark State senior McKinley Litton helped her team place fourth in the 4x400 with a 3:59.62.
Weber State runner Michelle Pratt (Blackfoot) posted a fourth-place finish at the Weber State Invitational this past weekend, cruising to the finish in 2:19.88.
Also for the Wildcats, Shelley grad Deidre Wilson placed eighth in the weight throw at 48 feet, 2 3/4 inches.