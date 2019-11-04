Intercept you once, shame on you.
Intercept you twice, well, good on me.
With a pair of picks against Rocky Mountain on Saturday, Sugar-Salem graduate Dylan Pope helped Montana Western stomp the Battlin’ Bears 40-10 in Frontier Conference play.
Pope also had eight tackles in the win, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a 3-yard sack.
That performance earned Pope Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.
In the same game Saturday, the 6-2 Bulldogs got three tackles from Jackson Thompson, and Rocky Mountain (3-6) got three stops out of Shelley’s Mason Price.
Madison graduate Connor Wills led Idaho State in tackles again this past weekend, finishing with a team-best 12 stops during a 26-20 loss to Colorado Northwestern.
Also starting for the 3-6 Bengals on Saturday were Austin Campbell (Blackfoot) and Dakota Wilson (South Fremont).
Former Rigby standout Solo Taylor had a solid game for Eastern Oregon this past weekend, finishing with nine tackles during a 24-17 loss to the College of Idaho. EOU is now 2-7.
Cross-country
Snake River graduate James Withers helped Utah State claim the Mountain West Conference men’s cross country championship this past weekend, touring the 8k course in a tidy 24 minutes, 24 seconds.
Withers’ time was good for sixth place in the championship field, and was part of the Aggies’ field best 42 points. Colorado State was a distant second at 74.
Soccer
Skyline graduate Nicole Morrison netted her second game-winner of the season for the Jamestown Jimmies on Saturday, scoring early during a 5-1 win over Doane. Jamestown is now 12-6.
Volleyball
With a hitting percentage generally reserved for middle hitters, Harlee Speth hammered at a .733 clip for the Dawson Buccaneers on Oct. 27, helping push her team to a 3-1 win over Miles.
Speth finished with 18 kills and 12 digs in that win, a victory that left Dawson at 12-21.
Idaho State senior and Bonneville graduate Haylie Keck posted a double-double during a 3-2 loss to Southern Utah on Saturday, finishing with 10 kills and 23 digs. ISU is now 6-18.
Idaho Falls product and Portland State (9-14) regular Maddy Reeb narrowly missed out on a double-double of her own Saturday, finishing with 15 kills and eight digs during a 3-1 loss to Idaho.
Also representing Idaho Falls, St. Louis junior Maya Taylor finished with 13 kills and three aces Friday during a 3-1 win over Dayton. The Billikens are now 14-9.
Martina Wilder (South Fremont) and Ashlee Adams (Firth) each recorded team-highs for Big Bend during a 3-0 loss to Treasure Valley on Saturday, finishing with 12 assists and 14 digs, respectively. BBCC is now 17-12.
Eastern Oregon got a team-high 16 digs out of Bonneville graduate Kiley McMurtrey on Saturday during a 3-2 loss to Southern Oregon.
EOU (25-2) also got six kills from Bonneville’s Sade Williams, and seven blocks from Rigby’s Jet Taylor in the loss.