Its curious, the things you remember.
Perhaps even more curious are the things you forget.
At the time, your seventh birthday party was probably unforgettable. But what about now?
And what about your first day of eighth grade, or where the Sam Hill you put your car keys?
Unless you are blessed/cursed with an eidetic memory or something, those things are probably blurred images. Lost to time. Forgotten.
Your Friday afternoon is probably already forgotten, but Skyline graduate Kayla Stanley's Friday will be tougher to forget than most.
Stanley hit the home pool for the final time for the University of Idaho on Friday, helping the Vandals score a 172-126 Senior Day win over New Mexico State.
Stanley helped her team place third in the 400 yard freestyle relay in 3 minutes 42.65 seconds, adding a fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (24.80).
Stanley and the Vandals will next be in action at the Western Athletic Conference Championships that begin Feb. 26 in Houston.
Women's basketball
Manuayia Harrigfeld honored her Bonneville roots Saturday with a huge game for Treasure Valley, leading her team in everything but scoring during a 58-44 win.
Harrigfeld had 20 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks — all team highs — adding 12 points to complete the double-double for the 11-9 Chukars.
Representing Sugar-Salem at Southern Idaho, Macie Knapp hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points and four rebounds to help the Golden Eagles score a 61-50 win over Snow. CSI is now 18-8.
Men's basketball
Bonneville graduates Jared Stutzman (Idaho State) and Dillon Sorenson (USU-Eastern) both finished with 10 points on Thursday in losses.
Stutzman's Bengals (6-16) fell 88-87 to Northern Arizona and have lost eight straight, and Sorenson's Eagles (12-11) dropped a 69-55 decision to the Salt Lake Bruins.
Firth graduate Connor Burkhart (Montana Western) also had 10 points, adding five rebounds Thursday during a 59-54 loss to MSU-Northern. Burkhart's Bulldogs are now 10-13.
Fellow Firth product Grayson Nelson had 11 points and four rebounds for Columbia Basin (7-16) on Wednesday during a 91-79 loss Wenatchee Valley.
Southern Idaho freshman and Idaho Falls grad Sawyer Stomrs finished with seven rebounds and three blocked shots Saturday during an 80-75 loss to Snow. The Golden Eagles are now 14-13.
Wrestling
Jamestown senior and Idaho Falls graduate Kade Thompson posted a 4-0 decision at 165 pounds Tuesday during a 24-15 loss to Dickinson State.
Next up for Thompson and the Jimmies is the GPAC Championships on Feb. 21 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Indoor track
Utah State sophomore and Shelley graduate Mark Crandall finished second in the a field of 14 in the 3k at the Boise Indoor Invite, posting a time of 8:41.79.
Competing in the same event for the Aggies in Boise, fellow Shelley grad Karlie Callahan was third with a time of 10:39.40.
Representing North Fremont at the Boise event, Lewis-Clark senior McKinley Litton helped her team to a seventh-place showing in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:01.67.
Closer to home at the Mountain States Games in Pocatello, Weber State strder and Blackfoot graduate Michelle Pratt placed second in a field of 27 in the mile run with a time of 5:03.11.
Also representing the Wildcats in Pocatello, Shelley grad And Weber State senior Deidre Wilson was fourth in the shot put (43 feet, 3 3/4 inches) and seventh in the weight throw (49-2 1/4).
Representing the host ISU Bengals at the Mountain States Games, Firth graduate Jaylyn McKinnon helped her 4x400 relay team place sixth (4:19.17), and Butte County product Meg Buxton was seventh in the shot put at 38-7 3/4