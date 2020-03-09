Based on early exit polling data, Rylee Jensen has every intention of going out on top.

Jensen, a Skyline grad, is crushing it for the BYU Cougars during the early part of her senior season.

Jensen leads the Cougars in nearly every offensive category from her spot atop the order, including batting average (.441), on-base percentage (.518), slugging percentage (.838), runs (24), hits (30), doubles (five), triples (three), total bases (57), walks (11) and stolen bases (five).

Jensen's six homers rank second on the team, and her .441 batting average leads the team by .117 points. BYU has opened the season 14-9.

Yakima Valley freshman and former Madison standout Karly Hanosky has opened her first collegiate season in similar style, batting .447 over her first 10 games for the 5-5 Yaks.

Hanosky has scored 11 runs, drove in 14 more, and is slugging .737.

Firth grad and Big Bend freshman Kelsey Cardenas has opened her collegiate career at 1-0, striking out three over 6 1/3 innings for the 5-1 Vikings.

Baseball

Regis junior and Bonneville graduate Thomas Alexander is still pitching and hitting for the 8-9 Rangers.

Alexander has struck out six over 5 1/3 innings pitched, and has a .389 on-base percentage for the Regis offense.

Four former District 6 players dot the roster at Southern Virginia, including Skyline graduate Bridger Taylor. Taylor, back for his junior season with the Knights, is hitting .304 with 14 hits and 17 RBI over 12 games.

Also at SVU (9-4), Curtis Drake (Sugar-Salem) has a pair of RBIs and 10 innings pitched, Grady Rasmussen (Sugar-Salem) has three hits, and Tanner Stocking (Madison) has pitched 2/3 of an inning.

Representing Skyline at Iowa Lakes (2-11), Austin Charboneau has struck out six over 3 2/3 innings in the early part of his sophomore season.

Closer to home, Blackfoot graduate Pacen Hayes is hitting .218 with five doubles for 5-11 Utah Valley, and Hillcrest's Austin Shirley is hitting .263 with six runs for Blue Mountain (5-5).

Indoor track

Blackfoot graduate and Weber State middle distance runner Michelle Pratt helped the Wildcats place third in the distance medley on Feb. 29 at the Big Sky Conference Championships in Pocatello.

Pratt and her teammates posted a time of 11 minutes, 53.38 seconds to help WSU place third at the event with 77.5 points, 25.5 back of Northern Arizona's winning number.

Men's basketball

Firth graduate Connor Burkhart shot 69 percent from the field for Montana Western during his senior season, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his final game on Mar. 3.

Burhkart's rebounds and blocks were both team highs during the Bulldogs' (11-19) 95-62 loss to the Providence Argos.

Fellow Firth graduate Grayson Nelson wrapped up his freshman season at Columbia Basin on Feb. 26, contributing six points and five assists during a 102-82 loss to North Idaho. CBCC finished 8-20.

USU-Eastern freshman Dillon Sorensen (Bonneville) had 13 points and three assists during the Region 18 tournament opener, a 72-69 win over Colorado Northwestern.

USU-Eastern's season ended with a loss the following night, closing the season at 14-15.

Also representing Bonneville, Idaho State senior guard Jared Stutzman had 12 points Thursday, and 13 more Saturday as ISU closed the regular season at 7-22.

The Bengals will open the Big Sky tournament against Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

Golf

Madison graduate Colten Cordingley posted a 16th-place finish at the South Dakota State Invitational this past weekend, carding a steady 73-72-73—218 for Utah State.

Also for USU at the SDSU event, Hillcrest grad Andy Hess was 49th with a 75-76-79—230. USU finished sixth with a stroke count of 882, 33 back of Oral Roberts' winning total.