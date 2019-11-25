To be an elite collegiate distance runner, you’ve gotta “put the miles in.”
There’s no secret sauce or Rosie Ruiz shortcut to collegiate distance greatness.
Just put the miles in.
Thirty miles a week. Fifty. Ninety.
And if you put enough miles in, your legs may take you all the way to the cross-country Mecca of Terre Haute, Indiana and the NCAA Division I championships.
Snake River graduate James Withers put the miles in.
Ask anyone in the Moreland/Riverside area, and they’ll tell you all about it.
Ask anyone in the athletic department of Utah State University, and they’ll tell you the same.
Withers put in the miles, and his high-mileage legs helped USU earn its best-ever team finish at the NCAAs.
Withers wrapped up his senior season Saturday in Terre Haute with a 10k time of 32 minutes, 5 seconds, placing 94th for the Aggies in a field of 253.
That finish helped USU finish 16th in the team race with 428 points. BYU won the team title with 109.
Football
While Withers was putting in the miles in Indiana, Skyline graduate David Ames III was putting in the yards in Utah, finishing with a career-best 140 yards for Weber State during a 38-10 home win over Idaho State.
Ames had four receptions and a touchdown in the victory, helping the Wildcats improve to 9-3.
On the other side of the boxscore for ISU, Dakota Wilson (South Fremont) and Austin Campbell (Blackfoot) both started on the offensive line for the 3-9 Bengals. Campbell had 22 rushing yards and one reception.
Madison graduate Connor Wills finished with four tackles in the loss, and Josh Crane (Madison) and Matt Peterson (Blackfoot) each made an appearance.
Skyline graduate Chase Owen had a tackle for the College of Idaho on Saturday as the ‘Yotes routed Ottawa (Ariz.) 70-23 during the opening round of the NAIA FCS playoffs.
The win runs the College of Idaho’s winning streak to 17 games and gives the program its first playoff win in 66 years. The 11-0 ‘Yotes will next face Grand View in Des Moines, Iowa in Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup.
Bonneville graduate Kolby Tamayo had a pair of tackles for Linfield on Saturday during a 68-65 double overtime loss to Chapman during the NCAA Division III playoff opener for both teams. Linfield closes the season at 8-2.
BYU defensive back ad Rigby grad Hayden Livingston celebrated Rigby’s 5A state championship with a pair of tackles Saturday during a 56-24 win over Massachusetts. BYU is now 7-4.
Volleyball
St. Louis junior and Idaho Falls graduate Maya Taylor saw her junior season come to a close this past weekend during the second round of the Atlantic 10 Championship tournament.
Taylor had 31 kills and 15 digs over two matches for the Billikens, who ended the season at 17-12.
Representing Idaho Falls at Southern Utah (15-15), Katie Montgomery hit .308 with six digs and four blocks Saturday during a 3-1 win over Eastern Washington.
Fellow Idaho Falls product Maddy Reeb had eight kills and six digs for Portland State during a 3-0 loss to Northern Colorado. The loss closes the Vikings’ season at 10-19.
West Jefferson grad and Boise State freshman Jordi Holdaway had 11 digs and a team-best three aces Thursday to help push the Broncos past Fresno State 3-0. The Broncos are now 18-11.