Most sporting types are familiar with the term double-double —which references double-digit totals in two statistical categories.
A little deeper in the sports jargon dictionary you might find the acronym PVP — short for "perfect vision performance."
A PVP is a special type of double-double where the athlete didn't stop at 10-10, but went all the way to 20 and 20.
And as everyone knows, if its 20-20, its perfect vision.
South Fremont graduate Harlee Speth had a Friday night PVP for the Dawson Buccaneers, finishing with 20 kills and 25 digs in a win over Providence.
Speth's PVP was punctuated by a .395 hitting percentage, helping lift the 8-19 Bucs to a 3-1 win.
Checking in with a double-double of her own this past weekend, Idaho Falls graduate Maya Taylor finished with 23 kills and 10 digs during a 3-1 win over Fordham. That victory pushes the 12-8 Billikens to their sixth-straight win.
Finishing just shy of a double-double for Idaho State (6-14), Bonneville graduate Haylie Keck had nine kills and 15 digs Saturday during a 3-1 loss to Montana State.
Southern Utah middle hitter and Idaho Falls grad Katie Montgomery hit a whopping .529 with 10 kills Thursday during a 3-2 loss to Eastern Washington. SUU is now 11-9.
Bonneville graduates Sade Williams and Kiley McMurtrey combined for 24 digs Thursday to help Eastern Oregon sweep College of Idaho 3-0.
Also for EOU (23-1) in the win, Rigby grad Jet Taylor had seven kills and six blocks
Big Bend got a team-best 17 assists from South Fremont grad Martina Wilder on Friday during a 3-0 win over Wenatchee Valley. Also for BBCC (6-10), Firth grad Ashlee Adams had a team-best four aces.
Butte County product Tausha Cummins finished with 14 assists and six digs for Southern Idaho during a 3-0 win over Colorado Northwestern on Saturday. CSI is now 14-11.
Western Wyoming (19-9) got 12 digs out of Skyline graduate Shelby Squires on Saturday during a 3-0 win over Eastern Wyoming.
Football
One week after catching his first collegiate touchdown at Weber State, Skyline graduate David Ames III led his team in receiving with five catches and 59 yards during a 51-28 win over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats are now 5-2.
Shelley grad Mason Price had another huge game for Rocky Mountain (3-4), finishing with six tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble Saturday during a 50-39 win over Montana State-Northern.
Rigby graduate and Eastern Oregon (2-5) standout Solo Taylor also finished with six tackles this past weekend during a 31-25 loss to Southern Oregon.
Dylan Pope (Sugar-Salem) and Jackson Thompson (Firth) each had five tackles for Montana Western (4-2) on Saturday during a 33-27 loss to Carroll. Thompson also had a team-best three pass breakups in the loss.
On the winning side of the same game, Idaho Falls graduate and Carroll (3-3) defensive back Parker Stenersen had four tackles and one pass breakup.
Austin Campbell (Blackfoot) and Dakota Wilson (South Fremont) both started on the offensive line for Idaho State Saturday during a 45-21 loss to Idaho. Campbell had a touchdown reception in the loss for the 3-4 Bengals.
Linfield College (4-1) junior Kolby Tamayo had two tackles and a pass breakup Saturday during a 77-0 rout of Willamette.
Cross-Country
Fifth-ranked Southern Idaho posted a perfect 15 at Central Wyoming on Saturday, getting a third-place finish from Blackfoot's Shakayla Morgan (21:13), and a fourth-place time from Shelley's Amy White (21:21).
Also competing in the Saturday 5k race for CSI, Sugar-Salem grad Megan Galbraith was seventh in 21:49.
Golf
Andy Hess (Hillcrest) and Colten Cordingley (Madison) each made personal history for the Utah State golf team this past week, helping push the Aggies to a season-best fourth-place finish at the Bill Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley, Calif.
Cordingley opened with a collegiate career-low of 66, finishing 12th overall with a 66-71-74—211, good for 12th.
Hess was one stroke better in ninth place at 69-69-72—210, a number which is his best 54-hole tournament score.
USU posted a team stroke count of 854, 30 behind San Diego State's winning number.
Soccer
Bonneville grad and North Idaho sophomore Kiani Hill scored a goal for North Idaho on Saturday, helping the Cardinals beat Wenatchee Valley 5-1.
Also for NIC (8-4-4), Skyline graduates Bernice Chavez and Sydnie Clark each had one shot on goal, and Taylor Lance (Hillcrest) saw time on defense.