Players on the other seven teams in the Frontier Conference have turned in their pads and helmets.
Some of them for keeps.
Seven teams from Northern Montana to Southern Oregon have cleaned out their lockers, closed their playbooks, and are settling in for a long winter's nap.
But not in Idaho. Not in Caldwell.
With 10 up and zero down, the College of Idaho football team is ranked No. 5 in the final NAIA football poll and will represent the conference as well as the Gem State in the upcoming National Championship tournament.
Skyline graduates Chase and Cole Owen represent eastern Idaho at the College of Idaho, both playing on the offensive line for the 'Yotes.
On the other side of the ball, Madison graduate Mykah Weaver wears No. 95 and plays defensive end for the purple-and-white.
College of Idaho (10-0) will host 9-1 Ottawa (Ariz.) on Saturday in the opening round of the 16-team tournament.
Wrapping up 2019 on a winning note, four former District 6 players helped Montana Western close the season with a 69-29 rout of Southern Oregon.
Firth graduates Mitch Orme and Jackson Thompson had eight and three tackles, respectively, and Sugar-Salem grad Dylan Pope added five more stops.
Snake River graduate Sean Miller helped the Bulldogs finish the year 7-3 with 53 passing yards and eight receiving yards.
Also playing in his season finale, Shelley graduate Mason Price had three tackles and 1 1/2 tackles for loss to help Rocky Mountain (4-7) beat No. 23 Montana Tech 38-23.
Eastern Oregon (4-7) got five tackles and 1 1/2 tackles for loss from Rigby graduate Solo Taylor during a 28-26 win over Carroll on Saturday. Also at EOU in the season finisher, Idaho Falls grad Terrell Payne had two tackles and 1/2 sack.
Representing Idaho Falls on the other side of the same game, Carroll senior Parker Stenersen had four tackles and one pass breakup for the 6-4 Saints.
Six eastern Idaho players were on the field Saturday when BYU beat Idaho State 42-10, including BYU's Hayden Livingston (Rigby) and Sam Baldwin (Madison). Both players had one tackle for the 6-4 Cougars.
Also recording one tackle in the game were Idaho State's Josh Crane (Madison), Austin Campbell (Blackfoot) and Connor Wills (Madison). South Fremont's Dakota Wilson started on the offensive line for the 3-8 Bengals.
Also with one tackle this past weekend, Utah State junior Logan Lee helped the 6-4 Aggies beat Wyoming 26-21.
Skyline graduate David Ames had three receptions and 24 receiving yards for Weber State this past weekend during a 35-16 loss to Montana. The Wildcats are now 8-3.
Bonneville graduate Kolby Tamayo helped Linfield finish the regular season 8-1, seeing time Saturday during a 24-17 win over George Fox. Linfield will open the NCAA Division-III playoffs Saturday against 9-0 Chapman.
Cross-country
Snake River graduate James Withers helped Utah State post its best-ever finish at the NCAA Mountain Regionals this past weekend, and the NCAA took notice.
Withers and the Aggies placed fourth at the event, earning an at-large berth to the national championships scheduled for Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind.
Withers covered the 10k Mountain Regionals course in 31 minutes, 13 seconds, which was good for 25th. USU was fourth in the team race with 106 points. Northern Arizona won with 21.
Volleyball
Eastern Oregon will make its sixth-straight trip to the NAIA National Championships and will enter pool play on Dec. 3.
Competing in two matches at the Cascade Conference Championships this past weekend, EOU (29-3) got a total of 36 digs from Bonneville grad Kiley McMurtrey, and 12 more from Bonneville grad Sade Williams. Rigby graduate Jet Taylor added 13 kills.
Idaho Falls graduate Maya Taylor had 15 kills and five digs for St. Louis this past weekend, pacing the 16-11 Billikens to a 3-2 win over Davidson.
Also representing Idaho Falls, Southern Utah (13-15) sophomore Katie Montgomery hit .435 with seven blocks Saturday during a 3-1 loss to Montana.
Fellow Idaho Falls product Maddy Reeb hit .333 with 15 kills and six digs for Portland State (9-18) Thursday during a 3-2 loss to Idaho State.
On the winning side of the same match, Bonneville graduate Haylie Keck had nine kills and 16 digs for the 7-21 Bengals.
Representing West Jefferson at Boise State (16-11), Jordi Holdaway finished with nine digs Thursday during a 3-0 loss to Wyoming.