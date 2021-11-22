Sometimes you go out on a high, and other times you go out on a low.
Idaho Falls graduate Maya Taylor did a little bit of both this past weekend in the final match of her senior season at St. Louis.
A four-year standout for the Billikens, Taylor went low for a career-high -- picking 21 digs off the deck during the Atlantic-10 conference opener against Fordham.
Taylor also had 15 digs to complete a double-double, the 21st of her career.
St. Louis lost the contest 3-2, however, finishing the season at 18-12.
Fellow Idaho Falls product Maddy Reeb also closed out her senior season, getting 12 kills for Portland State during a Big Sky Conference tournament match against Sacramento State.
Reeb and the Vikings closed the 2021 season at 19-10.
Representing Thunder Ridge and the University of Montana in the Big Sky tournament, Paige Clark finished with six kills and four digs during an opening-round loss to Weber State. The Griz finished the season 11-16.
Bonneville graduate and Providence (Great Falls) middle blocker Sadie Lott hit .509 with 11 kills, 10 digs, and five blocks this past weekend in the opening round of the NAIA National Championships. Lott paced her team to a 3-0 win over Florida College with highs in kills, digs and blocks.
Also at Providence (26-2), fellow Bonneville product Mariah Jardine had three kills and one block.
Providence advances to the pool-play round of the NAIA tournament where it will face Lindsey Wilson and Life in Souix City, Iowa.
Fellow Bonneville graduates Sade Williams and Alexis McMurtrey, and teammate Jet Taylor (Rigby) also advanced to the pool play round of the NAIA tournament, helping Eastern Oregon sweep past Columbia International 3-0.
Taylor posted a .615 hitting percentage with eight kills, and McMurtrey added 13 assists and seven digs. Williams led EOU with 11.5 points, finishing with 20 kills and eight digs.
EOU (26-7) will also be in Sioux City following the Thanksgiving break, taking on Northwestern (Iowa) and the College of Saint Mary Flames in pool play.
Idaho Falls graduate Emma Carvo joins her fellow District 6 graduates in Sioux City, representing Montana Tech in the NAIA pool play round.
Montana Tech (22-9) will face Marian and Midland, after dispatching Bushnell 3-2 in the NAIA opener.
Carvo enters the pool play round with 283 kills, 165 digs, and 42 aces on the season.
Swimming
Texas A&M junior and Idaho Falls grad Andrea Perttula helped the Aggies post a runner-up finish at the Art Adamson Invitational this past weekend, pushing her team to 965.5 points. USC won the six-team event with 1090.5.
Perttula helped her team place second in the 400- and 200-yard medley relays with times of 3 minutes, 36.37 seconds and 1:39.06, respectively.
Perttula also won the C final of the 50 freestyle (23.02), was third in the B final of the 100 breaststroke (1:02.04) and swam the anchor leg in the 200 freestyle relay, placing sixth (1:32.36).
Football
BYU defensive back Morgan Pyper honored his Hillcrest roots with four tackles Saturday during a 34-17 win over Georgia Southern. That win lifts the Cougars to 9-2.
Representing Madison in the Idaho State season finale, David Rowe had seven tackles in a 14-0 home loss to Idaho. ISU closes shop at 1-10.
As the seasons change from fall to winter, the Alumni Report also makes a change from fall sports to winter sports.
Look for an introduction of all the local grads who are now playing the college game in basketball, hockey, wrestling, indoor track, swimming and other sports.
If your favorite collegian is missing from the report, send all relevant information to prsports@postregister.com.