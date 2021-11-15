Butte County graduate Natalya Babcock and Sugar-Salem grad Taya Brewer both earned All-American status with their finishes at the NJCAA National Championships this past weekend, placing seventh and 12th, respectively, to help College of Southern Idaho win the national championship.
Babcock toured the 5k course in Richmond, Va., in 18 minutes, 39 seconds, and Brewer followed soon thereafter in 19:01.
CSI won the event with 60 points, finishing 68 ahead of runner up Cloud County.
It was the first national cross country title for Southern Idaho, for either the men's or women's teams.
On the men's side for CSI, Idaho Falls grad Joseph Ereaux placed 46th in the 8k (26:27) to help the Golden Eagles place ninth with 239 points. Ereaux's finish was second among CSI runners.
Volleyball
Bonneville graduate Kaitlyn Hoover closed out her junior season at Penn State Greater Allegheny (21-10) in fine form, putting up her best work at the USCAA National Championships.
Hoover finished with nine kills and whopping .562 hitting percentage against Cincinnati Clermont on Friday, and finished with 17 kills and six blocks at nationals.
Southern Virginia (28-5) middle blocker and Idaho Falls grad Brenna Clyde also closed out her 2021 season on the national stage, getting six kills during a loss to Emory at the NCAA Tournament.
Eastern Oregon is flying high and into the NAIA National Championships following its tournament win in the Cascade Conference championships.
Bonneville graduate Alexis McMurtrey had 33 assists and 16 digs during a 3-2 win over Oregon Tech on Saturday, an teammate Sade Williams finished with 16 kills and six digs.
Jet Taylor (Rigby) also contributed for EOU (25-7) in the win.
Providence (Mont.) will join EOU in the NAIA dance, sweeping past Carroll in the Frontier Conference championships.
Bonneville graduates Sadie Lott (11 kills, 10 digs) and Mariah Jardine (five kills, five blocks) helped Providence (25-2) enter nationals on a high, having won 18 straight.
Maya Taylor (Idaho Falls) posted a 14 kill, 11 dig double-double for St. Louis on Saturday to help the Billikens close the regular season at 18-11.
Paige Clark (Thunder Ridge) had nine digs and a team-best 12 kills for Montana (11-15) on Saturday during a 3-1 loss to Portland State.
On the other side of the same net, Maddy Reeb (Idaho Falls) had six kills and hit .429 for PSU (18-9).
Firth grad and Big Bend freshman Jordyn Adams had 16 digs and four aces during 3-1 loss to Walla Walla on Wednesday. BBCC is 7-13.
Treasure Valley (17-12) got three digs and a team-best 11 assists from Bonneville grad Maely Harrigfeld on Wednesday during a 3-0 loss to Columbia Basin.
Thunder Ridge product Jaycee Weathermon finished with seven kills and five digs for Blue Mountain (7-9) on Wednesday during a 3-0 loss to Spokane.
Football
Eastern Oregon linebacker Solo Taylor honored his Rigby roots with 10 tackles Saturday during a 14-10 win over in-state rival Southern Oregon.
Also for EOU (4-6), Teton grad Coleby Hess finished with five rushing attempts in the win.
Idaho State got a total of four tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry out of Todd Payne (Idaho Falls) and David Rowe (Madison) during a 32-29 road loss to Cal Poly. The Bengals are 1-9.
Weber State freshman and Madison grad Zeke Birch had two tackles and a sack Saturday as the WIldcats routed Southern Utah 62-0 to improve to 5-5.
Willie Nelson (Bonneville) had one tackle and 1/2 sack for the College of Idaho on Saturday during a 21-6 loss to Carroll. The 'Yotes are now 7-4.
Montana Western got 21 receiving yards out of Blackfoot graduate Isaiah Thomas on Saturday during a 50-42 double overtime win over Rocky Mountain. Montana Western is now 8-3.