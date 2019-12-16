The snow kept the score down, and the wind kept the yardage down.
But neither the snow nor the wind could keep the Weber State Wildcats down.
With a 17-10 win over visiting Montana in Ogden, Utah, on Friday, the Weber State Wildcats advanced to the FCS semifinals for the first time in school history.
The Wildcats won the game despite putting up just 113 yards of total offense, getting 15 of those yards out of Skyline graduate David Ames III. Ames had two receptions in the win.
The Weber State defense, which claims freshman defensive lineman and Madison graduate Zeke Birch, held Montana to just 17 rushing yards in the win.
Weber (11-3) will represent the Big Sky Conference in the FCS Final Four, facing No. 2 James Madison (13-1) in the semifinals.
James Madison advanced to the semifinals with a 17-0 shutout over No. 6 Northern Iowa.
The WSU-JMU game will be played Saturday in Harrisonburg, Va.
Men’s basketball
Firth graduate Connor Burkhart got his conditioning in this past weekend, playing three games in three days at the Cactus Classic.
Burkhart, a 6-foot-7 senior at Montana Western, finished with 10 points and five rebounds Saturday during a 93-82 win over Ottawa (Ariz.), finishing the weekend with 27 total points.
Montana Western finished 2-1 at the event, improving to 7-6 on the season.
Southern Idaho got a team-high four steals out of Idaho Falls graduate Sawyer Storms on Thursday during an 84-79 loss to Central Wyoming. Storms also had seven points for CSI (9-6) in the loss.
Bonneville grad and Utah State-Eastern freshman Dillon Sorensen finished with eight points and three assists Thursday to help the Eagles rout Tohono O’odham 89-55. USU-Eastern is now 9-7.
Women’s basketball
Sugar-Salem graduate Macie Knapp continues to delight for Southern Idaho, putting up 10 points Saturday during a 67-48 win over Tohono O’odham. That win lifted the Golden Eagles to 10-3.
Wrestling
Jamestown senior and Idaho Falls graduate Kade Thompson scored an 11-2 major decision Friday during a 29-11 loss to Cumberland at the Smokey Mountain Duals. Thompson was wrestling at 165.
One weight up at 174, Bonneville graduate and Western Wyoming sophomore Jared Bird scored a 6-1 decision during a 24-12 dual victory over Chadron State.