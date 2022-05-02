If you didn’t know better, you might think Bonneville’s Thomas Alexander was trying to get the attention of the Regis University cross-country team.
Alexander, a Bonneville grad and standout with the Regis baseball team, is now batting .302 for the 27-22-1 Rangers.
Funny thing is, Alexander has more homers (four) than singles (three). What’s more, he also has six more hits that went for doubles.
A quick trip up and down your fingers will show Alexander has 10 extra base hits this season, against just three singles.
Cuz when you gotta run, you gotta run.
Alexander had a particularly joyful run against MSU-Denver this past weekend, finishing a three-game set 3 for 7 with two runs, two doubles, one homer and six RBIs.
Fellow Bonneville graduate Randon Hostert picked up his third win of the season for Utah this past week, striking out three over two innings during a 12-1 win over Dixie.
Hostert has now struck out 26 over 29 1/3 innings this season, and the Utes (25-16-1) have won in eight of Hostert’s nine appearances.
Track and Field
Lewis-Clark State strider and Shelley grad Chase Barrow posted another personal best this past weekend, this time in the 5,000-meter run.
Barrow toured the distance in 14 minutes, 55.30 seconds against a deep field at the Oregon State High Performance Meet, placing 11th.
Representing Shelley at BYU, Maddie Lempka placed sixth in the high jump competition at the Idaho State Bengal Invitational. Lempka cleared 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches in the event.
Softball
Rigby graduate and Treasure Valley freshman Shayla Cherry finished 3 for 7 with a stolen base during a doubleheader loss to Spokane on Saturday. Cherry’s Chukars are now 13-25.
Blue Mountain freshmen and Idaho Falls grads Macy Cordon and Kennedy Robertson each had a pair of hits against Spokane on Friday, and each scored one run and drove home another during the doubleheader.
Blue Mountain lost both games, falling to 4-26.
Lower Columbia (19-14) got a perfect day out of Sugar-Salem graduate Sunny Bennion on Friday. Bennion had a hit in her only at bat, finishing with a triple, a walk, and two runs scored during a 19-0 win over Centralia.
Madison graduate Karly Hanosky finished with two runs and two walks for Yakima Valley on Friday during a doubleheader split with Columbia Basin. Hanosky’s Yaks are now 12-29.