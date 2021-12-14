Chapman University got down to the nitty gritty in 2018 when it polled Americans on the paranormal.
In a study titled the “Survey of American Fears,” Chapman determined 21 percent of Americans either agreed or strongly agreed that Bigfoot was a real creature.
This is no news to people in Spokane, Washington, who cheer on the Spokane Community College Sasquatch women’s basketball program all winter long.
More real than any of the other Sasquatch starters on Dec. 5, Bonneville graduate Sydnee Hunt filled out the scoresheet for Spokane in a 70-63 loss to Clackamas.
Hunt went for a team best 17 points in the loss, filling out the scoresheet with seven rebounds and four assists.
In her most recent game, a 72-60 loss to the Walla Walla Warriors on Friday, Hunt had six points and four rebounds.
The Spokane Sasquatch entered the week at 2-5.
Also representing Bonneville, Maunayia Harrigfeld finished with team highs in blocks (four) and assists (four) for Treasure Valley on Dec. 7 during a 76-54 loss to Southern Idaho.
Harrigfeld also had eight points in the loss for the 3-5 Chukars.
Representing Madison at TVCC, McKell Parkinson finished with 11 points and five rebounds in the loss to CSI.
Columbia Basin starter and Firth graduate Hailey Barker had three points and two assists Friday during an 84-69 loss to Lower Columbia. That loss drops CBCC to 3-5.
Men’s basketball
Skylikne graduate and Colorado Northwestern freshman guard Jaden Landes hit all three of his 3-point attempts Thursday, finishing 5 for 7 overall with a team-best 17 points over 22 minutes during an 84-81 win over Community Christian.
That win pushes CNCC to 3-8 on the season.
North Idaho guard and Madison product Taden King hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 11 points Friday during a 70-65 win over Shoreline.
King also had nine points and five rebounds Thursday during the Cardinals’ 67-65 loss to Green River. NIC is now 4-5.
Bonneville graduate Dillon Sorensen went 2 for 2 from beyond the arc for USU-Eastern on Saturday, finishing with nine points during a 77-52 win over Southern Nevada.
USU-Eastern is now 9-4.
College of Idaho freshman center Paul Wilson had four points, three rebounds, one block and one steal Dec. 7 during a 71-64 loss to Northwest Nazarene. The Yotes are now 8-3.