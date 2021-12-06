For a pair of former Bonneville volleyball stars, Big Sky country has turned out to be Big Stage country.
Freshmen with Providence Argos in Great Falls, Mont., Sadie Lott and Mariah Jardine were part of the most successful season in school history this past fall.
With Lott and Jardine playing a major role, Providence (28-3) broke new ground with the most wins in a season, most consecutive wins (21) and the program’s first appearance in the NAIA National Championship quarterfinals.
The Argos went 2-1 at nationals, and Lott finished with a total of 42 kills and 21 digs in those matches. Jardine added eight kills, nine blocks and five digs
Also competing at NAIA nationals, Eastern Oregon got contributions from Bonneville grads Sade Williams and Alexis McMurtrey, as well as Rigby’s Jet Taylor.
Over their two matches for EOU (26-9) in the NAIA event, Williams had 19 kills, seven blocks and 22 digs, and McMurtrey totalled 56 assists and 27 digs. Taylor added 12 kills, 10 blocks and five digs.
Also at the NAIAs, Idaho Falls graduate Emma Carvo finished with 15 digs over three matches for Montana Tech (23-10) over three matches.
Competing for the University of Utah (22-9) at the NCAA Division I championships, Bonneville grad Kiley McMurtrey had one ace, one dig and one assist over two matches.
Swimming
Idaho Falls graduate and Texas A&M junior Andrea Perttula helped the Aggies score a 159-102 dual win over Rice this past weekend.
Pertulla swam a leg in the winning 200 medley relay that posted a winning time of 1 minute, 41.80 seconds.
Pertulla also helped her team finish second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.68), was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.04) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (53:34).
Women’s basketball
Bonneville graduate Maunayia Harigfeld continues to dominate at Treasure Valley, posting team highs through seven games in points (99), rebounds (107) and blocked shots (23).
Also at TVCC (3-4), Madison graduate McKell Parkinson had 32 points and 22 rebounds in the season’s early going.
Representing Bonneville at Spokane (2-4), Sydnee Hunt has 43 points and 22 rebounds. Also in the NWAC, Firth’s Hailey Barker has 26 minutes over four games for Columbia Basin (2-3).
The College of Idaho has gotten 77 points and 47 rebounds out of Blackfoot’s Allie Cannon, and 75 points and 37 rebounds from Rigby’s Kenadee French. The Yotes are 7-4.
Men’s basketball
College of Idaho freshman and Idaho Falls graduate Paul Wilson leads his team with 14 blocked shots in the early going this season, adding 48 points and 38 rebounds for the 8-3 Yotes.
Utah State-Eastern freshman Dillon Sorensen (Bonneville) is shooting 67 percent from the field early on and has 55 points and 12 rebounds. Also for USU-Eastern (7-3), Blackfoot’s Dexter Hale has three points and two rebounds.
North Idaho (3-1) has gotten 47 points over four games from Madison’s Taden King, who ranks second on the team in minutes.
Chaminade’s Sawyer Storms (Idaho Falls) has 30 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and six steals. Chaminade is 3-4.