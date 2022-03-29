Its a long drive from Challis to the clubhouse at Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa.
But if there’s anyone who knows long drives and golf it’s Challis graduate Lane Strand.
Strand proved both points this past week, leading Northwest Nazarene to a team victory at Ridgecrest at the NNU Intercollegiate.
Strand carded a tidy 72-74-72—218 at the event, finishing second overall and pushing NNU to the team title at 888.
Also competing at the NNU Intercollegiate, Madison graduate and Spokane sophomore Zac Martin posted a ninth-place finish with a 75-77-78—230. Spokane was second in the team competition, 31 back of host NNU.
Track & Field
Shelley graduate and Lewis-Clark State distance runner Chase Barrow put up a hat trick of personal bests this past weekend, competing at the Buc Scoring Meet and Multi in Spokane.
Barrow was sixth in the 400 at 54.64 seconds, 18th in the 800 (2:03.41), and 17th in the 1,500 (4:04.57).
Softball
Yakima Valley catcher and Madison grad Karly Hanosky had another solid weekend for the Yaks, going 5 for 6 with a homer and three RBIs during a doubleheader split against Blue Mountain. The Yaks are now 5-14.
Representing Idaho Falls at Blue Mountain, Kennedy Robertson and Macy Cordon each collected hits in all four games for the Timberwolves during doubleheaders against Wenatchee Valley and Yakima Valley.
Cordon had four hits, one run and two RBIs, and Robertson had six hits. BMCC is now 3-11.
Treasure Valley got four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored from Rigby grad Shalya Cherry this past weekend during doubleheaders against Yakima and Wenatchee Valley.
Also for TVCC this past weekend, Demry Wixom had a homer and four RBIs, and fellow Blackfoot grad had one hit. The Chukars are 5-13.
Sugar-Salem product Sunny Bennion went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for Lower Columbia on Thursday during a 9-7 loss to Linfield. LC is now 7-5.
Baseball
Bonneville graduate and Regis regular Thomas Alexander hit his second homer of the season on Sunday, helping push his squad past New Mexico Highlands. Regis is now 16-13-1.
Treasure Valley infielder Parker Bleggi scored a pair of runs for the Chukars on Saturday during a 14-7 win over Clackamas. TVCC is now 5-13.