Riggen Cordingley during his senior year at North Fremont.
During his time at North Fremont High School, Riggen Cordingley won 218 wrestling matches and won three state championships.
The former Post Register All-Area Wrestler of the Year now wrestles for Western Wyoming, and all those years of work in Ashton took Cordingley all the way to the national championships.
Competing at the NJCAA nationals in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Cordingley picked up a pair of wins including a pin to help lift Western Wyoming to a fourth-place finish.
The Mustangs finished with 116.5 points at the event, just 20 back of Clackamas' winning total.
Madison graduate McKell Parkinson helped push Treasure Valley to a 77-57 win over Columbia Basin on Saturday, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.
Also at TVCC on Saturday, Bonneville graduate Maunayia Harrigfeld had a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Chukars (11-15), adding three assists and two blocked shots.
On the other side in the same game, Columbia Basin (9-16) got 10 minutes out of Firth product Hailey Barker.
Spokane freshman and Bonneville grad Sydnee Hunt made 3 of 4 from the field including her only 3-pointer Saturday, finishing with seven points during a 59-39 win over North Idaho. Spokane is now 13-9.
The College of Idaho claimed its fourth-consecutive Cascade Conference championship this past week, routing Southern Oregon 78-55 to improve to 29-4.
The win also gave the No. 9 Yotes a school-record 19 home wins this season, as well as the conference's automatic berth to the NAIA national championship tournament.
Idaho Falls graduate and College of Idaho freshman Paul Wilson finished with eight points and five rebounds in the win, making all but one of his five field goal attempts.
Wilson and the Yotes will open bracket play Friday at home against Tennessee Southern.
North Idaho freshman and Madison grad Taden King had 10 points and six rebounds Saturday to help the Cardinals beat Spokane 74-63. That win leaves NIC at 19-7.
As the winter sports wind down and the spring sports wind up, the Alumni Report will introduce the spring athletes in this space one week from today.
