The success Trae Henry had on East Sunnside road with the Hillcrest Knights has transferred north to Billings, Mont.
Henry is having a standout freshman season at Rocky Mountain College, leading the Battlin' Bears in receiving yards with 227 on 10 receptions, including a pair of touchdowns.
Also making his mark as a freshman in Billings, former Idaho Falls bruiser Max Edmisten is lining up at center for 3-2 RMC.
Closer to home at Idaho State (0-4), Madison graduate and ISU freshman Connor Wills has a team-best 34 tackles.
Also at ISU this fall, Rigby grad Christian Fredericksen has 39 receiving yards, and Idaho Falls product Todd Payne has two tackles.
Eastern Oregon (3-1) has gotten a team-best 40 tackles out of Rigby graduate Solo Taylor, including 1.5 sacks.
BYU (4-0) is nationally ranked in Division-I, thanks to a pair of former District 6 standouts.
Hayden Livingston (Rigby) and Morgan Pyper (Hillcrest) are both working the secondary for the Cougars, and have combined for 10 tackles. Livingston also has two takeaways with one interception and one fumble recovery.
College of Idaho (3-1) defensive end and Bonneville grad Willie Nelson has eight tackles, three quarterback hurries, and 0.5 sacks for the Yotes.
Cross-country
Utah State senior Leann Larkin-Hatch turned in a team-best second-place finish at the Idaho State Invitational this past weekend, covering the 6k Centennial course in 22 minutes, 28 seconds.
Also for the Aggies at the Pocatello event, Shelley's Paytin Drollinger was 22nd (24:13), and Idaho Falls grad Mitchell Athay was 11th for the USU men (18:59).
Butte County graduate and Southern Idaho freshman Natalya Babcock claimed top honors at the Ken Garland Classic this past weekend, winning the 6k event with a 23:19. Also for CSI, Butte County's Taya Brewer was eighth (23:48).
Idaho Falls graduates Joseph Ereaux also competed at the event, touring the 8k course in 26:27 and 30:13 to place ninth and 37th, respectively.
Representing Idaho Falls at BYU, Zack Erickson finished 55th at the Roy Griak Invitaional with an 8k time of 25:43.
Competing in a deep field at the University of Oregon Dellinger Invitational, Idaho Falls product Zac Bright was 132nd in the 8k with a time of 25:42
Golf
Madison graduate Zac Martin lived up to the hype early this season, posting a 7-stroke win at the Highline Invitational this past week. Martin carded a 3-under 141 at the event, leading the Sasquatch to the team title.
Representing Challis at Northwest Nazarene, Lane Strand went 77-74-73—224 this past weekend to place 33rd at the Saint Martin's Invite.
Volleyball
Idaho Falls grad Maya Taylor continues to shine for the St. Louis Billikens, posting 103 digs and a team-best 221 kills and 103 digs through 15 matches. St. Louis is 9-6.
Eastern Oregon has gotten 161 digs and a team-best 144 kills from Bonneville grad Sade Williams, and a team-high 435 assists from Bonneville grad Alexis McMurtrey.
Also at EOU (13-4), Rigby grad Jet Taylor has 110 kills and 58 blocks.
Bonneville grad and Penn State Greater Allegheny Junior Kaitlyn Hoover has helped her team post an 8-5 mark in the early going this season, racking up 36 kills and 11 blocks.
Also representing Bonneville, Providence (Great Falls) freshman Sadie Lott leads the team with 195 kills and 19 aces. Also at Providence (14-2), Bonneville grad Mariah Jardine has 61 kills.
Snow College has gotten 173 kills, 62 blocks, and a heavy .323 hitting percentage out of Madison grad Macie Gordon. Also at Snow, Sugar-Salem grad Megan Pannell has 19 kills and 17 digs for the 26-3 Badgers.
Southern Virginia has gotten 99 kills and 21 blocks from Idaho Falls graduate Brenna Clyde, helping SVU open 11-2.
Sugar-Salem graduate Camber Dodson (133 digs) and Skyline product Sophia Anderson (44 kills, 32 blocks) have helped Utah State-Eastern open 12-6.
Montana (5-7) has gotten 26 kills and 44 assists out of Thunder Ridge grad Paige Clark, and fellow Thunder Ridge product Jaycee Weathermon has 35 kills and 29 digs for 4-9 Blue Mountain.
Bonneville grad Maely Harrigfeld has a team-best 37 assists for Treasure Valley, and Firth's Jordyn Adams has 25 digs for 1-7 Big Bend.
Soccer
Emily Stuart (Idaho Falls) and Sidney Lance (Thunder Ridge) each have a game winner for the 7-2 North Idaho Cardinals, and Idaho Falls grad and NIC defender has a pair of appearances this fall.
Madison graduate Rachel Hicks has three goals and three assists so far in 2021, helping Western Wyoming start 5-4-1.
Representing the Blue Mountain (1-6-1) women, Shelley grad Kaysha Sadovich as four starts, and teammate Kennedy Robertson (Idaho Falls) has one goal and two assists.