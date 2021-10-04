With so many eastern Idahoans on the volleyball roster, one might very well confuse Eastern Oregon University with Eastern Idaho University.
While EIU does not yet exist, EOU certainly does, and the volleyball team at Eastern Oregon has exploded out of the gates at 14-4.
Representing Bonneville at EOU, Bonneville graduate Alexis McMurtrey finished with 29 assists and 14 digs Friday during a 3-2 win over Evergreen.
Fellow Bonneville product Sade Williams had 13 kills and three aces for EOU, and Rigby’s Jet Taylor added six kills and three digs.
Idaho Falls grad Maya Taylor helped St. Louis score a 3-0 rout over Fordham on Saturday, finishing with a team-best 13 kills. The Billkens are now 11-6.
Snow College sophomore Macie Gordon (Madison) had eight kills and hit .389 Thursday during a 3-1 loss to Iowa Western. The Badgers are now 26-3.
Utah State-Eastern sophomore and Sugar-Salem grad Camber Dodson finished with 14 assists and three digs Saturday during a 3-1 loss to the Salt Lake Bruins. Also at USU-Eastern (13-7), Skyline graduate Sophia Anderson added three kill and four blocks.
Bonneville graduate Maely Harrigfeld finished with a team-best 14 digs Friday during a 3-0 loss to Spokane. TVCC is now 0-5.
Great Falls inmproved to 16-2 win a 3-0 win over Montana Western on Friday, getting eight kills and 10 digs from Sadie Lott (Bonneville) and five blocks from Mariah Jardine (Bonneville).
Idaho Falls graduates Brenna Clyde (Southern Virginia, 13-3) and Maddy Reeb (Portland State, 9-6) posted identical eight-kill, two-block lines for their teams in 3-0 wins this past weekend. SVU beat N.C. Wesleyan, and Portland State beat Eastern Washington.
Montana got six digd and three aces from Thunder Ridge grad Paige Clark on Thursday, but the Griz fell 3-1 to Idaho State. Montana is now 5-9.
Football
The Idaho State defense is getting a lift from District 6 athletes this fall, with a combined 14 tackles and a pair of pass breakups from Todd Payne (Idaho Falls), Connor Wills (Madison) and Davie Rowe (Madison) on Saturday during a 48-17 loss to Northern Arizona.
On the other side of the ball for the Bengals (0-4), Rigby graduate Christian Fredericksen had a pair of receptions and 24 receiving yards in the loss.
Also competing in the Big Sky Conference, former Madison standout Zeke Birch had three tackles for Weber State (2-3) on Saturday during a 38-7 win over Cal Poly.
Rocky Mountain freshman and Hillcrest grad Trae Henry finished with 31 receiving yards during a 41-31 win over Montana Western this past weekend. RMC is now 4-1.
Eastern Oregon (3-2) got six tackles out of Rigby graduate Solo Taylor on Saturday, though EOU lost the game 24-3.
BYU sophomore Morgan Pyper (Hillcrest) finished with seven tackles for the No. 10 Cougars during a 34-20 win over Utah State, helping BYU improve to 4-0.
Soccer
Emily Stuart (Idaho Falls) had one goal and three shots on goal Saturday to help the North Idaho Cardinals log a 2-0 win over Walla Walla.
Also at NIC, Sidney Lance (Thunder Ridge) started and played all 90 minutes.
Western Wyoming regular Rachel Hicks (Madison) had an assist Saturday to help her team improve to 6-4-2.
Golf
Challis graduate Lane Strand carded a 74 at Ridgecrest Golf Course in Nampa to help Northwest Nazarene score a 10-stroke victory during a team dual with the College of Idaho. NW Nazarene had a team stroke count of 291.
Cross country
With her medalist performance at the Ken Garland Classic, Butte County graduate Natalya Babcock earned NJCAA Division I Female Runner of the Week honors.
A freshman at Southern Idaho, Babcock out-paced all runners from three four-year schools at the event, touring the 6k course in 23 minutes, 19 seconds. Her effort led CSI to the team title.