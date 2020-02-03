As a Firth senior, Grayson Nelson led the Cougars in both scoring and rebounding.
It's just the kind of thing you might expect from a 6-foot-7 upperclassman.
Wednesday night in Pendleton, Ore., Nelson led the Columbia Basin Hawks in just about everything but popcorn sales.
He hit 9 of 13 from the field and finished with team highs in points (22), rebounds (11), blocked shots (five) and steals (three).
It's not necessarily the kind of thing you might expect from a collegiate freshman, but it's no surprise to fans of Firth hoops.
The 22 points were a career best for the former Cougars' big man, helping push the Hawks to 7-15.
Also standing 6-7 and representing Firth, Connor Burkhart had another big week for Montana Western.
Burkhart finished 16 for 20 from the field over a two-game split this past week, tallying 37 points and 16 rebounds for the 10-11 Bulldogs. Burkhart is now shooting 72.1 (80 for 111) from the field.
Idaho Falls product and Southern Idaho freshman Sawyer Storms finished with a team-best 10 rebounds Thursday during a 105-72 rout of visiting Colorado Northwestern.
Storms also had eight points and four assists for the 14-12 Golden Eagles.
Idaho State senior and Bonneville grad Jared Stutzman pushed 13 points through for the Bengals on Thursday night during an 83-67 loss to Northern Colorado.
Two nights later during an 80-75 loss to Southern Utah, Rigby graduate Nick Huston hit both shots he took, including a 3-pointer, to finish with five points for the 6-14 Bengals.
Competing for USU-Eastern (12-11), Bonneville graduate Dillon Sorensen had seven points, three steals and three assists Saturday during a 105-87 win over Colorado Northwestern.
Swimming
Idaho Falls graduate and Kenyon College sophomore Andrea Perttula posted a silver medal finish in the 100-yard breaststroke Friday, finishing in 1 minute 3.04 seconds during a 137-77 win over Ohio Wesleyan.
Perttula also had a hand in Kenyon's 114-113 win over Cleveland State on Saturday, helping her 200 medley relay team place third in 1:45.65.
Also representing Idaho Falls, New Mexico's Kailee Puetz was fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:53.47) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (25.88) during Friday's 189-109 loss to Nevada.
Representing Skyline at the University of Idaho, Kayla Stanley helped her 400 freestyle relay team place third (3:48.27) Friday during a 150-112 victory over Seattle.
Madison grad and BYU freshman Tahis Ibanez swam a leg for the Cougars in the 200 medley relay (1:47.73) during a 160-138 home loss to rival Utah.