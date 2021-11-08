Seems Maya Taylor is determined to close out her St. Louis Billikens volleyball career on an upswing.
Well, more of a downswing, really.
A wicked, defense-crushing downswing.
With back-to-back 20-kill performances this past week, Taylor (Idaho Falls) now has 21 collegiate matches with at least 20 kills.
Taylor had 22 kills, 13 digs and five blocks Friday in a 3-2 win over Fordham, and followed with 20 kills and nine digs Sunday in a 3-1 loss to Rhode Island.
The former I.F. standout now has 1,801 career kills, ranking third in St. Louis volleyball history. The Billikens are 17-10.
Fellow Idaho Falls graduate Brenna Clyde helped Southern Virginia sweep through the USA Southern tournament this past week to qualify for the NCAA D3 Championships.
Clyde, a middle blocker for the Knights, had 23 kills over three matches to help SVU enter the NCAAs at 28-4.
Bonneville grad Kaitlyn Hoover hit .429 with four kills to help Penn State Greater Allegheny sweep Penn State Schuylkill in the PSUAC championship match this past weekend, earning Allegheny a spot in the USCAA Division II National Championships.
Allegheny enters tournament pool play Thursday at 20-7.
Thunder Ridge product and Montana (11-13) freshman Paige Clark helped the Griz win a pair this past week, finishing with a combined 27 kills in wins over Idaho and Eastern Washington.
Providence (Mont.) freshman Sadie Lott honored her Bonneville roots with a 13-kill, 15-dig double-double Thursday during a 3-2 win over Carroll.
Also at Providence (21-2) by way of Bonneville, Maria Jardine added 10 kills in Thursday’s win.
Former Bonneville standout Maely Harrigfeld totalled 18 digs and 17 assists for Treasure Valley (2-14) over two matches this past weekend, though the Chukars lost both.
Fellow Bonneville product Alexis McMurtrey had 25 assists and seven digs for Eastern Oregon (24-6) on Friday during a 3-0 win over Northwest.
Also at EOU, Sade Williams (Bonneville) had five kills and 13 digs, and Jet Taylor (Rigby) had seven blocks and five kills.
Snow College sophomore and Madison grad Macie Gordon hit .375 with 12 kills and 13 digs to help the Badgers post a 3-1 win over the Salt Lake Bruins on Friday. That win lifts Snow to 25-5.
Sugar-Salem grad Camber Dodson had 20 assists Friday to help USU-Eastern clip Southern Idaho 3-1.
Also at USU-Eastern (20-8), Skyline product Sophia Anderson added four kills and two digs Friday.
Portland State senior Maddy Reeb finished with seven kills, four digs and three blocks Friday during a 3-1 loss to Sacramento State. PSU is now 17-8.
Firth grad and Big Bend freshman Jordyn Adams finished with nine digs and two blocks Friday to help her team improve to 7-12 with a 3-0 win over Spokane.
Swimming
Idaho Falls graduate and Texas A&M junior Andrea Perttula helped the No. 21 Aggies rout TCU 181-108 this past weekend.
Perttula won the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 2.59 seconds, and swam a leg on the Maroon & White’s winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:33.87).
Soccer
Emily Stuart (Skyline) and Sidney Lance (Thunder Ridge) combined for three shots on goal for North Idaho during the NWAC playoffs this past week, with the Cardinals winning one and losing one.
The loss came by a 1-0 decision in the quarterfinal round, closing NIC’s season at 12-6.
Football
Eastern Oregon (3-6) junior linebacker and Rigby grad Solo Taylor finished with six tackles and 1/2 sack Saturday during a 21-3 loss to the College of Idaho. Teammate Coleby Hess (Teton) added one tackle in the loss.
Idaho Falls grad Todd Payne (three tackles) and Madison graduate David Rowe (two tackles) got their hits in for Idaho State (1-8) during a 59-14 loss to No. 15 BYU.
Rigby grad Christian Fredericksen added a 23-yard reception for the Bengals.
BYU (8-2) sophomores Morgan Pyper (Hillcrest) and Hayden Livingston (Rigby) combined for four tackles and a pass breakup in the win.