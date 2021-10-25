Sure, the North Idaho Cardinals women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Columbia Basin on Saturday, but good luck pinning the loss on Emily Stuart and Sidney Lance.
Stuart (Skyline) and Lance (Thunder Ridge) combined to pepper the Columbia Basin goal with seven shots, half of NIC’s shots on goal in the match.
The pair of former eastern Idaho stars have now for a total of 30 shots this season for the 11-5 Cardinals.
Blue Mountain got shots on goal from Kaysha Sadovich (Shelley) and Kennedy Robertson (Idaho Falls), and Robertson’s found the back of the net during a 3-1 loss to Spokane on Wednesday.
The loss drops Blue Mountain to 1-12-1.
Madison grad and North Idaho freshman midfielder Adam Hernandez had an assist Saturday to help his team clip Columbia Basin 2-1. NIC is now 11-4-1.
Cross country
The Utah State men claimed top honors at the Utah Open this past weekend, getting a pair of top-10 finishes from a pair of eastern Idaho athletes.
Will Dixon (Madison) placed eighth on the 6k course in 19 minutes, 32 seconds, and teammate Mitchell Athay (Idaho Falls) was two seconds behind in ninth position.
USU won the event with 19 points.
The USU women finished second with 32 points at the same event, a ninth-place finish from Shelley’s Leann Larkin-Hatch (19:22), and a 29th place finish from Paytin Drollinger (Shelley) on the 5k course.
Volleyball
Idaho Falls graduate and St. Louis senior outside hitter Maya Taylor had back-to-back 19-kill performances this past week, helping the Billikens defeat George Washington and George Mason.
Taylor added a total of 19 digs over the two matches as well for St. Louis (14-9).
Utah State-Eastern sophomore Camber Dodson posted a double-double during a 3-1 win over Southern Idaho on Saturday, finishing with 23 assists and 11 digs.
Also at USU-Eastern (18-7) on Saturday, Skyline graduate Sophia Anderson had seven kills.
Southern Virginia standout Brenna Clyde (Idaho Falls) had 19 kills and a heavy .529 hitting percentage Saturday to help the Knights (21-4) sweep Methodist.
Thunder Ridge product Paige Clark was also swinging the hammer this past week, hitting .429 with 12 kills and 7 digs for Montana (8-12) Thursday during a sweep of Southern Utah.
Eastern Oregon got a double-double out of Bonneville grad Alexis McMurtrey on Friday as the freshman setter finished with 26 assists and 12 digs during a 3-2 win over Warner Pacific.
Also at EOU (21-5) on Friday, Rigby’s Jet Taylor had 10 kills and five blocks, Bonneville’s Sade Williams had nine kills and 5 digs, and Butte County’s Tausha Cummins had six assists.
Providence (Great Falls) got a total of 10 kills and 11 blocks out of Bonneville graduates Sadie Lott and Mariah Jardine on Friday during a 3-2 win over Montana Tech. Providence is now 19-2.
Idaho Falls grad Maddy Reeb finished with seven kills and three blocks Saturday to help Portland State take down Northern Colorado 3-1 on Saturday. That win leaves Reeb’s Pilots at 14-7.
Treasure Valley (2-9) got four kills and eight assists out of Bonneville’s Maely Harrigfeld on Friday, though the Chukars dropped a 3-0 decision to Big Bend.
Thunder Ridge grad and Blue Mountain freshman Jaycee Weathermon had five kills and nine dig Wednesday during a 3-0 loss to Yakima Valley. Blue Muontain is now 6-14.
Football
Rigby graduate Solo Taylor had a standout performance for Eastern Oregon this past weekend, finishing with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception.
Despite Taylor’s efforts, EOU dropped a 22-20 decision to MSU-Northern in five overtimes. EOU is now 3-4.
BYU got four tackles out of Hillcrest graduate Morgan Pyper this past weekend as the Cougars held of Washington State 2-19. BYU is now 6-2.
Rocky Mountain receiver and Hillcrest grad Trae Henry had 63 receiving yards on five catches Saturday to help his team clip Carroll 39-34. Rocky Mountain is now 6-1.
Idaho State defenders Connor Wills (Madison), Todd Payne (Idaho Falls) and David Rowe (Madison) combined for eight tackles Saturday during a 27-9 road loss to Montana State. That loss drops the Bengals to 1-6.