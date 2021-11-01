One day you are putting through elk tracks at your home course in little Challis, Idaho.
The next you are posting a team-low 67 at the Waikoloa Beach Course on the big island of Hawaii.
Funny how far a good short game can take you.
Challis graduate and Northwest Nazarene sophomore Lane Strand closed out his 2021 season on the northwest shores of Hawai’i this past week, placing 38th at the 12-team Dennis Rose Intercollegiate.
Strand’s Day 2 67 was best among NNU ballstrikers, and his 224 helped the Nighthawks place 11th.
Football
In a game that can hardly be called a defensive struggle, a pair of former District 6 standouts still got their licks in for the BYU Cougars.
Morgan Pyper (Hillcrest) and Hayden Livingston (Rigby) combined for 10 tackles for BYU, helping the Cougars improve to 7-2 with a 66-49 win over Virginia.
Closer to home in a 40-17 loss to Weber State, Idaho State (1-7) defenders David Rowe, Connor Wills and Todd Payne combined for eight tackles.
On the other side of the ball in the same game, Weber State (4-4) freshman Zeke Birch (Madison) had two tackles.
Rocky Mountain (6-2) freshman and Hillcrest grad Trae Henry continues to reel in the targets, catching four balls for 41 yards Saturday during a 21-17 loss to Montana Tech.
Cross country
In their final tuneup for the NJCAA National Championships, Joseph Ereaux (Idaho Falls) and Taya Brewer (Butte County) helped Southern Idaho dominate the Region IX meet in Riverton, Wyo., this past weekend.
Brewer placed third in the 5k with a time of 19-minutes, 31 seconds, and Ereaux was fifth for the CSI men with a fifth-place performance in the 8k (27:06). No team scores were kept.
CSI will compete in the national championships Nov. 13.
Volleyball
Idaho Falls grad and St. Louis senior Maya Taylor finished with 17 kills and eight digs Friday to help the Billikens sweep George Mason 3-0. St. Louis has won four straight to move to 16-9.
Montana (9-13) freshman and Thunder Ridge product Paige Clark also had 17 kills in a match this past week, adding six digs Saturday during a 3-1 loss to Northern Colorado.
Eastern Oregon setter and Bonneville graduate Alexis McMurtrey had 24 assists and 14 digs Saturday during a 301 loss to Oregon Tech.
Also at EOU (22-6) in the loss to Tech, Rigby’s Jet Taylor had five kills and four blocks, and teammate Sade Williams (Bonneville) added 13 digs.
Representing Bonneville at Providence (Great Falls), Sadie Lott had 10 kills and 9 digs during a 3-0 win over Montana Western, and fellow Bonneville product Mariah Jardine added four kills and three blocks. Provience is 16-7.
Fellow Bonneville product Kaitlyn Hoover led her team with four blocks, including three solos, Thursday to help lift Penn State-Greater Allegheny (18-7) past Penn State-DuBois 3-2.
Hoover also had eight attacks to help push her team into the PSUAC championship semifinals.
Also from Bonneville, Treasure Valley (2-12) freshman Maely Harrigfeld had eight digs and two blocks during a 3-2 loss to Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
On the other side of the net in the same match, Blue Mountain (8-14) freshman Jaycee Weathermon had 12 kills and 11 digs in the win.
Idaho Falls grad Maddy Reeb finished with 10 kills and four blocks for Portland State (16-7) during a 3-1 win over Weber State.
Also representing Idaho Falls, Southern Virginia (25-4) middle blocker Brenna Clyde had nine kills and hit .312 on Saturday during a 3-0 win over Salem.
Sugar-Salem product Camber Dodson had nine assists and three digs Friday to help USU-Eastern (19-7) sweep Colorado Northwestern.
Also at USU-Eastern, Skyline graduate Sophia Anderson hit .500 with six kills.
Snow College sophomore Macie Gordon hit .429 with nine kills Saturday to help the Badgers sweep Southern Idaho. Snow is now 23-5.